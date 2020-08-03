How Isma’ila Isa Funtua helped me ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that late publisher and businessman, Isma’ila Isa Funtua helped him and his administration.

In a letter he personally signed and sent to the family of the late contractor, he described his demise as a major national loss.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) issued in Abuja on Monday, in the letter written in Hausa, the President told the bereaved wife, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and the entire family members that this loss was not theirs alone, but that of the entire country.

President Buhari stated that the deceased helped him in many ways to strengthen his administration and the country.

Buhari said that “Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration. He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise.”

The President recalled that “in his active politics, Malam Isma’ila served as a Minister,” adding that “he was also a businessman and contractor who built several government buildings in Abuja.”

Buhari said, “He was a director of Funtua Textile Mills for 30 years and chaired the Zamfara Textile Company,” while on his roles in the media, “Malam Isma’ila was a life Executive member of the Board of the International Press Institute, IPI.”

According to the President, “Nigerians of all shades and backgrounds have nothing but kind words for him,” noting that “late Isma’ila was reputed throughout his life for his kindness, generosity and support for public causes, big and the not so big.”

He then urged all those Malam Isma’ila left behind not to allow division in their ranks.

President Buhari also prayed to Allah to forgive the departed and grant him Aljannatul-Firdaus (paradise).

