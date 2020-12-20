How individual, private sectors can support education sector – Prof Akinyemi

The chairman governing Council, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Professor Adekunle Akinyemi, has stressed the need for individuals and private sectors to give support to the education sector of the country.

He stated this during the conferment of Honourary Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) Honoris Causa on some dignitaries, by Espam Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, held on Friday at Mauve 21 Event Center, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Prof Akinyemi, who was also one of the honorary award recipient further explained that philanthropy should be a force for educational change, while he added that the education sector of the country should not suffering when there are lots of benevolent philanthropist.

He said “Over the years many of these philanthropist have built schools, given scholarships and endowed Universities with chairs and also constructed buildings to promote educational change.

He however advocate for support of the education of the less privileged who are brilliant but financially handicapped.

“We are here to advocate for those who are endowed with good brains but are financially handicapped to be able to afford education. You will agree with me that such people are many in the Nigerian societies.

Dignitaries conferred with Honourary award of Doctor of Philosophy include, the Oyo state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Registrar, Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan Dr Abass Saibu , Regional head,Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Ogun state, Adewumi Christopher, Principal Manager Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) , Abuja Amadi Chimezie, Ogunrombi 1 Ona – Ara local government, Oba Richard Adesokan, Managing director /CEO, Mechano Power Systems Ltd, Olayinka Gbolahan, Osun politician and businessman, Prince Olaniyan Ademola.

Speaking the Nigerian Representative of the institution, Dr Akande Kazeem, explained that the Honourary award were confered on the dignitaries as part of the laid down programme of the Espam University’s 11th Matriculation and 8th Convocation, held at the University premises at Cotonou, Benin Republic on 28th of November, 2020.

While he added that the institution organized the Honourary award ceremony at Mauve 21 Event Center Ibadan, Nigeria for the decoration of the awardees unable to attend the Matriculation /Ceremony held at the University campus in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

