How immunocal improves women, men’s health — Dr Olagunju

In line with the World Health Organisation, WHO, calls for the need to recognize menstrual health as a health issue and not a hygiene issue, Immunotherapy Nigeria Ltd, has introduced a biomolecules product, immunocal to improve women’s health globally, Nigeria in particular.

In a press statement signed by the Founder of Immunotherapy Nigeria, Dr. Lawrence Olagunju explained that Immunocal, a novel class of immunotherapy was designed to supply the molecules needed by the body to repair itself to control a broad range of damaged cells, resulting in hormone balancing for men and women.

Olagunju said it also helps to improve menstrual health for women, controlling autoimmune conditions, and addressing resistant infectious diseases effectively, among many other benefits.

Stating that women no longer need to suffer in silence, he said immunocal has the ability to influence simultaneously, the three most important biosynthesis of health.

He said it is formulated undenatured whey protein isolate with over 28 micro and macromolecules. ”Immunocal delivers these molecules into assists cells for maintaining optimal concentrations of the three most important biosynthesis in the body- neurotransmitters, catecholamines, and intracellular glutathione synthesis.

Olagunju who is also the CEO of Immunotherapy Nigeria Ltd explains that with over 40 years of research, Canadian scientists identified, isolated, and packaged the product as powerful healing properties found only in Mothers Milk.

“This is a unique formulation of 28 bioactive biomolecules that is proven with the ability to repair damaged womb and ovaries cells, restore normal, pain-free period flow, and achieve good ovulation, with a potential of obtaining pregnancy faster in women who are pregnancy challenged.

Already obtained marketing authorisation from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, in 2006, Olagunju said the product holds several patents in the USA and worldwide and has been listed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the category of generally recognised as safe.

Olagunju explained that immunocal has the ability to provide the complete nine essential and the 11 non-essential amino acids.

On what makes it unique and powerful, he said it contains several unique components like immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase, glycomacropeptide and sphingolipids that possess some important antimicrobial and antiviral properties among others.

“Immunocal provides Sialic Acid. Sialic acid has recently been studied for its ability to improve memory, learning, and brain development.

He said Immunotec currently is pursuing some studies looking at brain health. Another important protein fraction in Immunocal is Alpha-Lac. This protein has been shown in human studies to increase to amino acid tryptophan which is the major precursor for serotonin. What does this mean? This has the potential to improve your mood if you are feeling stressed.

“Immunocal is considered a complete source of all protein as it contains all the required for dealing with the root cause of diseases and repairing cells.”

Commenting on the randomised use of Immunocal treatment-related reactions, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan and consultant physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr Adesoji Fasanmade, said: “I am delighted that Immunocal is a proven standard of care for body cells repairs and provides a significant improvement in survival for patients with diseases. A partner product such as Immunocal is very effective in treating resistant malaria if administered with ACT drugs. With a full course of Immunocal taken for 90 days, patients are disease-free for several years.

“We give immunocal to patients who have diabetes, hypertension, and some other diseases that may want to reduce the immunity of the patient. Adding Immunocal to the primary medication of such patients makes them more equipped to compact the effect of that disease and heal faster. I will advise patients to have a complete dosage of immunocal for 90 days. “