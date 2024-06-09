Mojeed Abisiga is a leading data and AI innovation whose impact has continued to shape data science and analytics field. In this interview by SEGUN ADEBAYO, Abisiga shares insights into data, impact in Africa and how he hopes to inspire others in the field.

HOW would you describe your journey into data science and how you became a guru in the analytics field?

My journey began with a deep passion for numbers and data. I have always believed that if a picture is worth a thousand words, an insight is worth more than a billion numbers. This philosophy has driven me to dig out hidden treasures in data, especially in this age of the Big Data Tsunami. Over the years, I’ve worked at prestigious consulting firms, which helped me hone my skills and expand my understanding of data science and analytics. Recognitions such as being named a LinkedIn Top Voice in Machine Learning and one of the Top 50 ML & Data Science Experts have been milestones in my career, reinforcing my commitment to this field.

Your LinkedIn presence is quite notable, with over 15,000 followers. How do you use this platform to impact the data science community?

LinkedIn has been a fantastic platform for me to connect with a broad audience. I use it to simplify complex data science and analytics concepts, making them accessible to professionals and enthusiasts alike. Sharing insights, trends, and educational content helps democratize knowledge and foster a community of continuous learning. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see how my posts and engagements can inspire and educate others in the field.

Your commitment to community development and education, particularly in Africa, is commendable. Can you tell us more about your initiatives in this area?

Absolutely. I’m very passionate about community development and education. One of my primary goals is to upskill technology workers in Africa and democratize AI knowledge globally. Through various initiatives across Africa, including mentoring, workshops, and speaking engagements, I advocate for data-driven decision-making and help individuals acquire the skills needed in today’s data-centric world. These efforts are crucial for bridging the knowledge gap and fostering innovation across different regions.

Let’s talk about DataGlobal Hub. What inspired you to create this platform, and what is its mission?

DataGlobal Hub was born out of a vision to be the Forbes of the data field. I wanted to create a global media company that focuses on news and information about data science and AI. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in this field. We cover everything from free online courses and workshops to job postings, events, summits, and the latest innovations. By offering a platform that includes insights from thought leaders and information on hackathons and competitions, we aim to support learning, collaboration, and professional growth in the data community.

DataGlobal Hub seems to be a vital resource for the data science community. How has the platform grown since its inception, and what impact has it had?

Since its inception, DataGlobal Hub has grown significantly. We now have a strong following and receive widespread commentary about how helpful our content is. The platform has become a go-to resource for many in the data science field, providing valuable insights and opportunities for professional development. The impact has been profound, as we’ve helped many individuals acquire new skills, stay updated with industry trends, and connect with like-minded professionals. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our vision is making a difference in the community.

What’s next for DataGlobal Hub and your personal journey in data science?

For DataGlobal Hub, we aim to continue expanding our offerings and reach. We’re constantly looking for new ways to provide value to our audience, whether through new content formats, partnerships, or additional resources. Personally, I plan to keep pushing the boundaries in data science and AI, leveraging my expertise to drive innovation and support community development. I also hope to inspire more people to pursue careers in this exciting field and contribute to its growth and evolution.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Tinubu names Abuja road after Chinua Achebe