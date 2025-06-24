How I’ll ensure improved budgetary allocation for NIHORT —Ayuba, Governing Board Chair

.Says staff welfare will be prioritised

THE new Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Honourable Bello Ayuba, last week, paid a two-day working visit to the institute with a beckon of hope for improved functionality of the institute saddled with the mandate focused on research and development in horticulture.

The visit signaled his assumption of duty after his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The day one of the visit began with a warm reception from the management and other staff of NIHORT as well as remarks from the Executive Director, Professor Mohammed Lawal Attanda. This was followed by a facility tour of Biotechnology Unit, Genetics Resource Unit, Bio-pesticide Unit, Product Development Programme, Cold room, research building, and the citrus and mango orchards.

Prior to the facility tour, Professor Atanda, while welcoming the new governor board chairman said: “We are delighted to have you here with us. We warmly welcome you on behalf of the internal management committee and all staff members, we are honoured to receive you.”

Professor Atanda, also, informed the board chairman that: “Although, we have not received our capital budget for this year, the institute has already begun producing breeder and foundation seeds of tomato, okra, amaranth and pepper. “Recognising the significance of tomato, pepper and onion in our daily diet and aiming to reduce the importation of seeds for these crops, the institute has released new horticultural crop variety for stakeholder use between 2023 and 2025.”

Without wasting time, the Executive Director, listed critical needs of the institute for the new board chairman. He stated: ”The institute has several critical needs that, if addressed, will significantly enhance our efficiency and contribution to the developoment of horticultural value chains.”

The list of the critical needs, according to Professor Atanda, includes: Greater support for acquiring state-of-the-art research infrastructure and equipment. Additional office buildings to provide a conducive working environment for staff members.

Increased funding which he said is essential for breeding and developing new varieties of horticultural crops, as well as for the multiplication of breeder and foundation seeds for the institute’s mandate. Staff development through training and retraining programmes to build capacity. More research vehicles to support dissemination and outreach activities. Upgrading of the current pilot juice processing plant to advance research and development of value-added products.

In his maiden address, Honourable Bello Ayuba, appreciated the management and staff, seeking their cooperatiion to achieve optimal result. While expressing readiness to swiftly swing to action, Honourable Ayuba said:”My being here is not just to come and go.

“We have a very serious task, we have to make sure that we work hard to make NIHORT a greater institute. The Executive Director has mentioned a lot of things, he has talked about funding and the rest.

“As a politician that I am, I will link up with the Minister of Agriculture, I will also use my influence by linking up with the National Assembly so that budgetary provisions will be enhanced for the betterment of this institute.

“An institution of this nature, a research institute for that matter, requires a kind of attention that will prioritise the welfare of staff. You cannot ask people to embark on research work when they are not comfortable. Therefore, we will do our best to make sure that the welfare of staff of this institute must be priotised.

“Research requires a lot of funding. You cannot engage in research without fund. We have to travel far and wide, we cannot limit our scope of research to our country. We have to explore other areas, we have to make sure that we make contact, we have to ensure we travel far and wide and you cannot do that without funding.

“Therefore, the responsibility is on us and we have to make sure that at least anything that has to do with budgetary provision should be there. If the budget is not made available, the institute will be handicapped. We will do our best to ensure that fund is provided.”

He stated further: “Aside funding, we have to be upright, in the sense that we have to make sure we are equal to the task. Also, we have to improve the welfare of the management staff. These areas are very critical in making an institution vibrant and very productive.

“In this regard, I want to most sincerely thank the Executive Director and the management for the reception and the hospitality we have received since our arrival in Ibadan.”

On the second day of the visit, the new board chairman, held an interactive session with the institute’s staff and management. During this engagement, he emphasised the need for teamwork, commitment, and innovation, urging all personnel to contribute meaningfully toward NIHORT’s mandate of advancing agricultural and horticultural research in Nigeria.

