Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu Victor Okezie has been described as a problem solver in the study of biochemistry in Nigeria in particular in the global community.

Prof. Matthew Honda Wagwu, of the Environmental Biochemistry and Toxicology, Department of Biochemistry in the Faculty of Science, University of Port Harcourt said this in Abuja at the public presentation of the book: “The Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution” Co-Authored by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and Dr. Kalu Kalu Igwe.

Prof. Wagwu stated that in his over 20 years experience in the teaching of Biochemistry, he has been executing the task without material and the intervention of the governor Abia State has resolved that challenge for the study of Biochemistry in Nigeria.

His words: “I have been teaching biochemistry for over 20 years with out material.

“Sir, I am very grateful to you, for the special gift to Nigeria; for the special gift to my society, Nigeria society of Chemistry and Molecular Biology (NSBMB). I am going to inform them that we have a great and eminent biochemist,” the elated professor don stated.

Chairman of the occasions and First Class Traditional Ruler of Benue State, HRH, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, described Ikpeazu as indeed in scholar in governance and commended his ability to commit to such scholarly product, in spite of his tight schedule, as governor.

He pointed out that the perseverance if the governor not to abandoned biochemistry would continue to make him proud as a lecturer who impacted on his life as when governor Ikpeazu was his student at the University of Calabar.

He said the book was a special as according to him: “I flip through the books and I am proud of the quality of the material that is something that is specialized,”, the Chancellor of the Abia State University surmised.

Ikpeazu in his review said the book which answers issues of chemical reactions and toxicity maintained that it also ends with opening grounds for new conversation in the biochemistry world.

He said it took him over 20 years to work on the material before he invited his co-author to join him in further research of the book.





The co-Author, Dr. Kalu, Kalu Igwe said they have over 70 published journals to their credit and said the Biochemistry Environmental Pollution has 400 pages divided into 13 chapters and hoped it would strengthen the study of biochemistry in Nigeria.

