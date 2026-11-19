The Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, has shared how he made eight attempts at the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) before securing admission into the University of Maiduguri.

Olohungbebe disclosed this while reflecting on his educational journey in a video shared on the official X handle of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, his quest for university admission lasted eight years, beginning in 1997 and ending in 2005, when he eventually gained admission.

Recounting the experience, Olohungbebe said his repeated attempts did not discourage him from pursuing higher education, adding that he eventually rose to become Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Chairman of the Commissioners of Education in Nigeria.

“I wrote UTME eight times before I passed. From 1997 to 2005, and to God be the glory, I’m the commissioner today and the chairman of all commissioners of education in Nigeria,” he said.

The commissioner also advised prospective university students to be cautious about admission offers that do not appear on JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

He stressed that CAPS remains the recognised platform through which candidates can confirm valid admission offers, warning applicants against relying on admission arrangements outside the system.

“Anything that falls out of CAPS, forget about it, it’s not going to happen. It is only JAMB, through CAPS, that can offer you admission that you can be rest assured that yes, you have admission. Anything outside that, forget about it, it’s not going to work,” Olohungbebe stated.

Speaking further about his academic background, the commissioner revealed that he eventually studied Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Maiduguri after gaining admission.

He later proceeded to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, where he studied social work and community development, before obtaining a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Olohungbebe also earned a doctorate in Community Development and Adult Education from Bayero University, Kano.