How I won hearts with my first ever ‘Link up’ virtual conference — Amin Ameen

Nigerian-American based consultant and business developer, strategist and Founder Everything Na Art Amin S. K. Ameen , has revealed how she won hearts during the global lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She said she had to set up an Instagram LIVE series themed “The LInk up” as a strategic response to theCovid-19 pandemic to educate, empower and help her community with professional and personal growth as she is well versed as an expert on Personal brand building, product marketing, soft skills and leadership.

Her objective for this project was to shine more light on opportunities that LinkedIN offers to all of us and help those who seek this growth connect to peers and mentors on the same path. In essence, she wanted to demystify and deweaponize LinkedIN.

Amin says during one of her live sessions with Tik Tok executive that people who are afraid to step into their greatness and continue to remain in their comfort zone because of this fear.

Volume I of “The Link Up” series was curated in May 2020 with an amazing line up of professionals that work in various industries such as Tech, Beauty and Fashion, Medicine, Business, and much more.

Some of the speakers hailed from companies such as Google, Uber, Facebook and L’Oréal. There was much value to this project because of Amin plans to create digital products from the series and make it a quarterly occurrence with speakers from various career fields across the world.

Some of the topics treated during this series include building transformative relationships using LinkedIn as a tool for success Andrew Odong; the winning interview strategy; six ways to increase your energy (and get the most out of work and life this season) Dr. Margaret Alabi among others.

