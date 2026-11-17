The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Chief Taofeek Adegboyega, speaks with Busola Oworu on the recent court ruling affecting the party’s leadership, expressing the confidence that ADC candidates will participate in the 2027 general elections. He also explains that his nine-point SOLUTIONS agenda will transform the state. Excerpts:

Following the court ruling in Abuja disqualifying the leadership of Senator David Mark, there have been speculations that the ruling could affect African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidates, from the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to other candidates. What is your reaction?

None of the ADC candidates will be disqualified. We will all participate in the 2027 general elections.

The party leadership has submitted a notice of appeal and an application for a stay of execution of Justice Peter Lifu’s judgment to INEC.

So, we are not distracted by all these shenanigans.

You have indicated your intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State as the deputy governorship candidate of the ADC. What informed your decision to venture into politics?

I am an Ibadan man who wants to become, and by God’s grace shall become, the next Deputy Governor of Oyo State in 2027.

The man sitting before you is the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

I am going into politics because I want to turn things around and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

I have travelled extensively and had the opportunity to interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures across the world, particularly through my years of working with Schlumberger.

Those experiences have exposed me to different approaches to leadership, governance, economic development and human relations.

I believe that the knowledge and experience I have acquired over the years can be brought to bear on the development of Oyo State.

What are your plans for addressing youth unemployment and stimulating economic development in Oyo State?

With my experience and what I have seen during my sojourn in the Middle East and visits to other countries, I believe we need to bring development to Oyo State. We need to plan our major cities and create employment opportunities for our youths.

You will not believe that Oyo State has a population of about eight million people, with youths accounting for approximately 70 per cent of that population. That means we have a huge youth population of almost six million people.

If you have a population of eight million and almost six million are young people, but there are no jobs for them, what do you expect? You create the conditions for chaos and crises because the most energetic and productive segment of your population is left idle.

It is not the fault of these young people that they are unemployed. Government must create an enabling environment that attracts investors and encourages businesses to establish operations, thereby creating jobs.

We keep complaining about insecurity, social vices and other challenges. But we must ask ourselves what happens when young people complete their education and national service only to return home and depend on their parents for survival.

When you solve unemployment, you indirectly solve several other economic and social problems. Once people are employed and earn salaries, they become consumers. They can afford food, clothing, shoes and other necessities.

That spending also stimulates economic activities. The money earned by one person becomes income for another person through purchases and business transactions. This is what economists call the multiplier effect.

That is why I have developed a nine-point agenda, which I have encapsulated in the acronym SOLUTIONS. It is my blueprint for the development of Oyo State.

Could you explain the key components of your SOLUTIONS development agenda?

SOLUTIONS is a nine-point development agenda. I deliberately chose the word because I want my team and the people of Oyo State to understand and remember what we intend to achieve.

The first component is Security of Lives and Property.

No nation, state, city, town or community can develop without adequate security. No serious investor will bring money into an environment where investments, employees and properties are not safe.

My approach will be a bottom-up security system that involves local governments, traditional rulers and community leaders.

You cannot sit in Ibadan and expect to effectively monitor every community across the state without involving the people at the grassroots.

We must give traditional rulers and community leaders responsibilities, but we must also provide them with the authority and resources to perform those responsibilities.

The second component is Organic Development of Agriculture.

Agriculture remains one of the fastest ways to create employment opportunities, particularly for young people. Oyo State has enormous agricultural potential, and we must take advantage of it.

We need to support farmers, provide agricultural extension workers and introduce improved farming practices and high-yield seeds.

We must also address transportation and logistics to reduce post-harvest losses and connect farming communities to markets.

The third component is Job Creation.

Every major government project must be evaluated not only by what it will deliver but also by the number of direct and indirect jobs it will create.

For instance, if government embarks on a major infrastructure project that takes four or five years to complete, we should consider how many people will be employed throughout the construction period.

We must ensure that every major intervention creates opportunities for our people.

You have proposed a railway project linking Ibadan with Oke-Ogun and other parts of the state. How do you intend to finance and implement such an ambitious project?

The railway project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase will cover the initial route, while subsequent phases will extend the railway to other parts of the state, including Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso.

It is important to understand that projects of this nature can attract development agencies and other funding partners.

The funding does not necessarily have to come entirely from the state government. We can explore partnerships and development financing arrangements.

I also intend to ensure that the necessary discussions and approvals are obtained from the Nigerian Railway Corporation. We will engage the relevant authorities and work within the appropriate regulatory framework.

My intention is to begin the process within my first 100 days in office.

This is a legacy project. It is not something that will become irrelevant after a few years. Once you establish a railway connection and open up communities, the benefits will continue for generations.

Beyond transportation, the railway will create employment, improve access to markets, increase property values along the corridor and encourage investments in the communities it connects.

How will you ensure transparency in the award of government contracts and prevent political patronage and favouritism?

You are only as good as your team. Whatever your team achieves will ultimately be credited to you as the leader.

If you want to achieve meaningful development, you must put the right people in the right positions.

I do not want to wait until after the election before beginning to think about the people who will work with me. I am already identifying people with the right experience and competence in different areas.

When it comes to awarding contracts, we must first look within Oyo State.

Do we have competent companies and professionals in the state who can execute the project? If we do, we should give them the opportunity.

The criteria must include quality, cost, timely delivery, productivity and the contractor’s technical capacity.

Corruption is a cancer that destroys public resources, delays projects and compromises quality.

Nepotism occurs when you ignore a more competent person simply because you want to favour a relative or associate.

If I want the best for Oyo State, I must be prepared to engage the best people who can deliver, irrespective of their relationships with me.

That is the standard I intend to uphold.

With limited resources and competing demands, how will you determine the projects that should receive priority under your administration?

That is where my background in Economics becomes relevant.

Economics is fundamentally concerned with how to manage scarce resources among competing needs. Human wants are unlimited, but the resources available to satisfy those wants are limited.

The needs of Oyo State are enormous. We need roads, schools, hospitals, water, transportation and several other infrastructure projects.

The question is: how do we determine which needs should receive priority?

We must establish a scale of preference and identify the projects that will deliver the greatest benefits to the people.

For instance, if government has ₦10 billion, should it spend that money renovating a stadium or providing clean water to communities that desperately need it?

Which of those projects will have the greater impact on the majority of the people?

That is the kind of consideration that should guide government spending.

Government must prioritise projects based on public needs, available resources and the number of people who will benefit.

The objective should never be how much money a governor or government official can make from a project. It should be how much value the project will deliver to the people.

What measures will you introduce to protect public assets, ensure accountability and address complaints surrounding land administration in Oyo State?

First, there is no way government can achieve meaningful development without transparency.

Transparency is fundamental to good governance. People must be able to trust their government.

One of the things I have observed is that several government assets, particularly real estate properties, are not properly documented or accounted for.

Some have been diverted, while others have been abandoned or allowed to deteriorate without adequate monitoring.

One of the first things I intend to do is establish a comprehensive register of the state’s assets and liabilities.

We must know what government owns, what it owes and where its properties are located.

The asset register will cover government properties within Oyo State, as well as those located in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country, including any assets outside Nigeria.

We must also establish the state’s financial liabilities. How much does government owe contractors? How much is owed to retirees? What are the outstanding obligations of the state?

Without proper documentation, a government may continue to operate without a clear understanding of its actual financial position.

Transparency will be my watchword.

On land matters, I have consistently said that complaints concerning land acquisitions and other related issues will be reviewed.

I am not saying that every piece of land will automatically be returned to its former owners. What I am saying is that credible complaints will be examined, and justice will be done.

We will establish the facts, examine the relevant documents and ensure that everybody is treated fairly.

Healthcare is another major concern for residents, particularly those in rural communities. What will your administration do to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare?

This is another area covered by my SOLUTIONS agenda. The relevant component is Turning Around the Health and Education Sectors.

My approach to healthcare will not be based on postcode. It should not matter whether somebody lives in Bodija, Jericho, Shaki or another rural community.

The people who genuinely need government support are those who cannot afford quality healthcare, particularly low-income earners and vulnerable residents.

We must provide quality healthcare services, not merely count the number of facilities available.

That is why we must strengthen our primary healthcare centres.

Primary healthcare is the first point of contact between residents and the healthcare system. If these facilities are properly equipped, staffed and funded, they can handle many common illnesses without patients having to travel to secondary or tertiary hospitals.

We must ensure that primary healthcare centres have qualified medical personnel, essential drugs, functional equipment and the right working environment.

My administration will focus on turning around the health sector by ensuring that primary healthcare centres are properly funded, equipped and staffed.

We will also ensure that healthcare services are accessible to people irrespective of where they live or their financial status.

How will the people of Oyo State hold you accountable if you become deputy governor and your administration fails to fulfil its campaign promises?

First, I want the people of Oyo State to understand that I am committed to delivering on my nine-point agenda. In fact, I believe we will do even more than what I have outlined.

My expectation is that before the end of my first four years in office, the people themselves will be saying that I deserve another term because of what I have achieved.

I want my performance to make the next election a straightforward decision for the people.

My message to the people is simple: judge me by my performance during my first four years.

I do not want to be judged merely by campaign promises. I want the people to assess what I have actually delivered.

Unlike general manifestoes that make broad promises without explaining how they will be implemented, my development agenda is structured around specific interventions and their expected outcomes.

For instance, I have a plan to transform the abandoned shopping complex in Ibadan into an ICT hub and computer village.

I want to develop it into a technology ecosystem where young people can come together, develop ideas, build businesses and attract investors.

The facility will serve as an incubation centre where young innovators can develop solutions, particularly in information technology and artificial intelligence.

The intention is to create an ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and employment.

I want the people of Oyo State to give me the opportunity to implement these plans and judge me by what I achieve within my first four years.

I have a lot of good plans for the state, and I am confident that we can make a difference.