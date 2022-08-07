How I will change narratives in Ogbomoso North, South and Orire federal constituency ― Shittu

The candidate of the Accord Party in Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Mr Shittu Abdufatah, on Sunday, said the critical needs of his people and tackling growing poverty would be explored as viable tools to rewrite the story of the constituency.

He said if elected, his representation would go beyond mere empowerment of his constituents to providing basic amenities and germane interventions capable of mitigating the excruciating pains of poverty ravaging the people under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune by his media office, Shittu, who is a journalist, assured that he would deploy his experience to deliver effectively on quality representation and bridge the existing gap between his people and visible socio-economic developments.

The statement read: “Firstly, I am a youth in my early 30s. Talking about the agenda for my people in my constituency coupled with the opportunities I got from my profession as a journalist for over a decade, my constituency would witness a massive turnaround.

“Although my agenda will be coming from my people because they are sending me to represent them and not myself. In my constituency, I have youths of my age bracket, female, male and elderly citizens and their demands would definitely vary.”

While promising to carry out wide consultation, with a view to determine the specific needs regarding categories of the people, using skills, professions, locations and interests as a yardstick, the Accord Party candidate for the House of Representatives clarified that critical empowerment programmes would also be carried out if he wins the election.

“By God’s grace, I will be bringing new ideas on board and also reshape some of the old ones on the ground. Don’t forget I said I am a journalist, who has practised from Northern part of this country to here in South West, I have garnered a lot of experience from my job with the consciousness that a journalist is an intermediary between the government and its people.

“But, all power belongs to Almighty God. I won’t shy away from the fact that this contest in my constituency is a war. It is not going to be fought with guns or any other weapon, but it is going to fought with intellectual capacity and performance,” Shittu added.

