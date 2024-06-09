Nollywood actress Motilola Akinlami has shared her recent struggles just days after she boldly accused her senior colleague, Kunle Afod, of allegedly sabotaging her career in the industry.

In a new video, the actress is seen expressing gratitude for her life, with emotional music playing in the background. Her demeanour reflects a profound sense of thankfulness as she thanks God for her resilience.

Posting the video on Instagram, Motilola explained her intention to reveal the turmoil she has faced. “Had to post this today because them try… aaah them shake me oh,” she wrote, hinting at the intense challenges she’s endured.

The eloquent actress described being shaken on multiple levels—spiritually, physically, and emotionally. Despite these hardships, she emphasised her gratitude for divine support. “Spiritually, Physically, Emotionally gan ko kere,” she continued, underscoring the depth of her struggles.

Her post resonated with followers as she conveyed her appreciation for overcoming obstacles. “But I’m grateful…..thank you Eledumare Oba A sore ma ye,” Motilola concluded, giving thanks to God for sustaining her through difficult times.

