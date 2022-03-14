How I was initiated into witchcraft in primary school — 15-year-old nanny who killed boss’s baby 

A 15-year-old nanny who was arrested for killing her boss’s 10-month-old baby, Chiamaka Odo, has narrated how she was initiated into a witchcraft group while in primary school with biscuits and sweets.

She was on Monday paraded before newsmen by the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu on behalf of the state commissioner of police.

The suspect confessed that though she did not kill baby Jayden Osokolo physically, she died after she was made to call the baby’s name four times by members of her witchcraft group.

“My name is Odo Chiamaka. I was brought to Lagos from Anambra but I was a member of a witchcraft group while in our village.

“There is one of my friends called Ameri. She gave me biscuits and sweets and in the night, I found myself in one place. They welcomed me.

“When I was coming to Lagos, they told me to bring blood but I said no. We did a meeting and I told them to send me to do another thing. I told them to ask for another thing and they asked me what I wanted to do. I told them I didn’t want to shed any blood but I can do any other thing.”

The 15- year-old girl added that: “They asked me what I was going to do in Lagos and I told them nanny work. So, on the night of March 5, they asked me to bring the baby I was looking after. I said I won’t bring the baby and they said they will strangle me if I don’t bring the baby.”

She continued: “I refused to bring the baby and I begged them, but they didn’t agree. So, they gave me a baby bath and said I should call the baby four times.”

Chiamaka stated that “I called the baby’s name four times and blood filled the bath. That is what happened. They come in my dream when I am sleeping. I found myself in Okoloma in Agulu, Anambra State.

“I am the last in the group. I do not do anything and I don’t eat anything.

“I came to the house on January 7. It was my uncle that brought me and they said they will pay N15,000 but they didn’t pay.”

The teenage suspect also said, “I want to leave the cult but I don’t know how to. If I want to go to church on Sunday, I won’t be able to walk again. They will make me tired until church dismisses.”

Ajisebutu while speaking on the incident said, “On 06/2/2022, a 15-year-old female nanny strangled her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, kept in her custody to death.”

He added that “The suspect, Chiamaka Odo, confessed to being a member of the Ogoloma cult group in Anambra State.

“During interrogation, she disclosed that members of the cult group requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world hence she carried out the dastardly act.”