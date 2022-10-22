How I want to dominate business world, says Faith Osayi

As part of her plans to keep expanding her business frontiers and positioning her brand for greater feasibility, famous hair boss, Faith Osayi, has taken another bold step with her new interests in luxury and lifestyle business.

The hardworking CEO who has created a name for herself in the past years and carved a niche for herself recently launched Mudiz Luxury Holiday Home and Apartments as reiterated her plans to dominate the business space by branching into other sections

After demonstrating her strength in the hair industry as the people’s choice, she has decided to venture into the short-let apartments business where she hopes to cater for needs and also give customers a perfect and affordable choice for their mini-vacations.

As a people-oriented brand, she has ensured that there are several packages available for her intending clients who hope to make bookings for her short let brand which is available in several locations on the island in Lagos.

In April, she won a recognition award at the Young Entrepreneurs International summit for being an outstanding brand in the hair industry. A pointer that she is doing good & has all it takes to keep thriving in business.

