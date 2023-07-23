For Nigerian-born Turkey-based music artiste, Obioha Odinaka Edwin, also known as JeffGram, music is not just about creating sounds or making money, but more about making an impact and touching lives.

Born in Enugu State, Nigeria, JeffGram discovered his musical talent, by experimenting with rapping and songwriting during his primary and secondary school days. However, it was in 2022 that he took his passion for music to the next level by hitting the studio.

For JeffGram, music is not just a hobby; it’s his calling and profession. He hinted that he’s determined to create music that transcends borders and leaves a lasting impact on the world.

Inspired by the songs of established superstars and current chart-toppers, the budding music star stated that he hopes to push his boundaries and create music that stands out in the industry.

Speaking about those he considers role models, JeffGram stated that he looks up to esteemed artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Drake, Michael Jackson, Phyno, and others, drawing inspiration from their successful careers.

In an industry teeming with new artists, JeffGram believes in his uniqueness, saying he doesn’t rap or sing like anyone else in the music scene, making him naturally different.

Looking ahead, JeffGram already has exciting plans. He’s currently working on his debut project titled “Big Up” featuring Chizzy Abig.

With a strong work ethic and determination, he envisions himself conquering the music industry in the next five years, fueled by his hard work and divine grace.

Despite his passion for music, JeffGram maintains that he’s more than just an artist, describing himself as a multi-talented artiste whose humble demeanour sets him apart from the crowd.

While he appreciates the Nigerian music industry, JeffGram wishes that more attention would be given to upcoming artists like himself.

As someone who believes he’s the first of his kind, he’s eager to prove his worth and make a mark.





In conclusion, JeffGram is an emerging force in the Nigerian-Turkey music scene. With his unique sound, determination, and talent, he’s set to make waves and leave a lasting legacy in the music world.

