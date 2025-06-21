Nigeria’s fast-rising music executive, CandyTimi, has peaked as one of the most influential behind-the-scenes figures driving the next generation of African sound.

From Lagos to the wider continent, his work in marketing, public relations, artist development, and executive production is earning him a solid reputation in the ever-competitive music industry. As the founder of Funfillage, a platform created to elevate emerging African talents, CandyTimi is not just building a brand—he’s building a movement.

Through Funfillage, CandyTimi recently released SOS Vol. 1, a collaborative EP featuring 12 artists across 7 tracks from Nigeria and two other African countries. The project, which stands for “Sounds of Struggles,” provides a stage for promising new voices and represents CandyTimi’s core vision: to amplify underrepresented talent while fostering creative unity across borders. The project has gained traction among music lovers and tastemakers, adding fresh energy to the African music landscape.

More than just a label or platform, Funfillage is becoming a cultural space where music meets purpose. The release of SOS Vol. 1 underscores this ethos, offering listeners a blend of raw storytelling, contemporary rhythms, and authentic African narratives. It’s a statement piece that proves CandyTimi’s commitment to artist development and long-term impact, not just viral success.

Beyond the Funfillage umbrella, CandyTimi runs a thriving music management and promotion business where he works closely with artists, producers, and creative teams, designing and executing campaigns that connect talent with wider audiences—both locally and globally.

In recent months, CandyTimi’s expertise has been credited for the #1 project in Nigeria, where he handled full public relations and media marketing, and also for contributing significantly to the #2 project in the country for Bella Shmurda, Ruger and Bnxn respectively. While he remains humble about these achievements, his online post summed it up best: “Handled the PR and media marketing of the #1, contributed to the PR and media marketing of the #2 Project in the country right now!!! Grateful and Blessed.”

With his growing influence, CandyTimi’s name has started to appear in multiple forms across the industry—sometimes as “CandyTimi of Africa” or “CandyTimiofAfrica.” While these names may point to similar ventures or personas, it’s important to distinguish that CandyTimi, founder of Funfillage and operator of an entertainment business and he continues to lead his own lane with originality and impact. He has however worked with top artiste like Ruger, Bella Shmurda & Fola, Shoday, Yarden, Ayox, BabyboyAV, Rema’s management label Jonzing World amongst others.

As the digital age shifts how music is discovered, marketed, and consumed, professionals like CandyTimi are proving indispensable. His deep understanding of both the culture and the business enables him to serve as a bridge between underground talent and mainstream success—an essential role in today’s fast-paced entertainment industry.

Looking ahead, CandyTimi shows no signs of slowing down. With more projects on the horizon and a steadily growing network of collaborators across Africa, he’s well-positioned to become one of the defining music executives of this era.