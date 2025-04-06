Owa Adesuyi Haastrup
Latest News

How I want to be addressed — Owa Adesuyi Haastrup

Tribune Online

The Palace of the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has disclosed how the new Owa should be officially addressed henceforth.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Coronation Committee on Sunday, Chief Shola Oshunkeye, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, said that the Paramount Ruler should be addressed in all correspondences and communications as follows:

“His Imperial Majesty, 

Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, 

Owa Obokun Adimula and the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland 

Related

Poor capital budgetary release impedes economic growth — Expert

NPF to host maiden National Police Day Monday

Oyinlola mourns Olunloyo’s death

The clarification, Oshunkeye, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, stated, “is to forestall any ambiguity and discordance in reportage, correspondences and communications on all matters concerning the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

“The Palace appreciates maximum cooperation on this matter.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Abure-led LP raises alarm over planned invasion of secretariat

Uromi killings: Approve our donated Mopol Barracks, Edo monarch urges FG

Bauchi Rep constructs additional 15-bed capacity ward in Soro

Arewa group demands compensation for victims of Plateau attacks

FG to receive first batch of 3.2 million prepaid meters in April — Adelabu

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×