How I want to be addressed — Owa Adesuyi Haastrup

The Palace of the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has disclosed how the new Owa should be officially addressed henceforth.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Coronation Committee on Sunday, Chief Shola Oshunkeye, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, said that the Paramount Ruler should be addressed in all correspondences and communications as follows:

“His Imperial Majesty,

Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III,

Owa Obokun Adimula and the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland

The clarification, Oshunkeye, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, stated, “is to forestall any ambiguity and discordance in reportage, correspondences and communications on all matters concerning the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

“The Palace appreciates maximum cooperation on this matter.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE