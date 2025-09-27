How I turned healing to song with It Belongs To You —Pastor Ekes Osajele

Manchester-based pastor and gospel artist, Ekes Osajele, has set the gospel music scene buzzing with the release of his new single, It Belongs To You.

For the Winners Chapel minister, the track is more than a song, it is a powerful testimony of divine healing and the birth of a new calling.

Though blessed with the gift of singing from an early age, Osajele never pursued music as a career. Ministry, family, and business took center stage, leaving music as something he occasionally dabbled in. “I never saw it as my calling,” he admitted.

Everything changed after a terrifying health ordeal that pushed him to the edge. What began as constant, unexplained itching spiraled into sleepless nights, crushing fatigue, and an unexpected spike in blood pressure.

Doctors soon diagnosed him with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) — a revelation that shook him to his core.

For Osajele, the diagnosis was not just a medical issue; it was a test of faith. “It shook me not only as a pastor, but also as a husband and a father. I didn’t know what the future would hold,” he recalled.

Instead of surrendering to fear, he turned wholly to God in prayer and worship. What followed, he insists, was nothing short of miraculous. “God healed me supernaturally. The doctors could not explain it, but I knew it was His hand,” he declared.

It was in that season of recovery and renewed faith that songs began to rise in his spirit. What he had long considered a hidden gift suddenly became an undeniable calling.

“I realized this gift was never meant to be quiet. I must use it to glorify God,” he said with conviction.

From that spiritual awakening came It Belongs To You, a worship anthem of surrender, gratitude, and recognition that all healing, blessings, and victories ultimately belong to God. The single, already streaming on major platforms, has been described by early listeners as moving, uplifting, and deeply personal.

Osajele is clear about what he wants the song to achieve. Beyond its melody, he hopes it ministers to those facing silent battles and health struggles. “This song is a reminder that God is still a healer, still a miracle worker, and still worthy of our worship,” he explained.

With the release of It Belongs To You, the pastor is stepping boldly into gospel music, determined to become a consistent voice of hope. He believes his story is proof that no talent should be buried. “This is just the beginning,” he smiled.

For now, his mission remains simple: to sing of God’s greatness, using music to echo the same faith he preaches from the pulpit. As Osajele puts it, “Every song is a testimony, and this one declares that everything belongs to Him.”

