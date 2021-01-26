How I turned Ajegunle Odo Village to Park View, Ikoyi —Ajayi-Bembe

The Chairman, County & City Bricks, Mr Layiwola Ajayi-Bembe, an engineer has said that turning Ajegunle Odo Village slum into Park View Estate in Ikoyi area of Lagos State was visionary.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Ajayi-Bembe said that there was no difference between Ajegunle Odo Village and what is today known as Banana Island that was then Banisoro Village.

The chairman, whose area in the estate is about 16 hectares, said the slum which became Park View Estate today was worse than Makoko, noting that he had a fish pond around the village.

He explained that he resolved to venture into building of plots in the village when the groundwater was killing his fishes.

“What led to Park View Estate was just visionary. Park View Estate was not Park View when we started. We had a local name for it- Ajegunle Odo Village.

“Not many people would believe that that slum can be what it is today. Then, there was no difference between Ajegunle Odo and Banana Island, which was formerly called Banisoro Village.

“Ajegunle Odo which became Park View Estate today was worse than Makoko. But somewhere along the line, I had a fishing pond around the village. Unfortunately, there was groundwater that killed all my fishes. I now decided that instead of doing fish pond again, let me do about four or six plots of housing.” he said.

Meanwhile, The Octogenarian noted that he made sure that the people who were already in the village doing their trading did not lose anything as they were all compensated, adding that he could remember that 11 families were given plots of land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Been Forced To Pay About N50m Ransom, Ibarapa Community Cries Out

INDIGENES of Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Sunday, recounted how they had been forced to pay about N50 million in ransom for wanton cases of kidnapping in the area. Beyond being victims of kidnapping, the residents of Ibarapa communities also recounted regular experience…

Insecurity In South-West: OPC Issues Warning, Backs Akeredolu, Igboho

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Sunday threw its support for the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), pledging to assist him in enforcing the deadline issued to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves in the state, just as it cautioned the presidency and the Arewa Consultative Forum…

MONDAYLINES: Fulani In Yoruba Forest

Even if you feed on tortoise’s head, you should weep reading this young man’s tribute to his dad who was recently murdered by Fulani herdsmen on his farm: “I remember one of our last conversations, I told you I had lost every hope in Nigeria and how I don’t see it becoming better in another 50-100 years…

EDITORIAL: Akeredolu’s Quit Notice And Buhari’s Govt Defence Of Killer Herders

IF there was any doubt left in the minds of Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration places more premium on the lives of Fulani herdsmen than any other lives in the country, such an illusion was violently shattered last week. First, in an unprecedented, crude and criminal assault on the sensibilities…

Threats Of Reprisal Attack Against South-West: ACF, Miyetti Allah Are Jokers ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, reacted to the threats to attack the South-West in a reprisal mission by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), describing the two northern groups as jokers…

PDP Expresses Concern Over Multiple Disasters Affecting States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, saying that it calls for the concern of all. In a statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party said it was pained particularly over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central…