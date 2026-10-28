How I transitioned to gospel music after failed permanent residency abroad — Chidinma Ekile

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile has revealed that she attempted to relocate abroad permanently before transitioning from secular music to gospel music.

Speaking at a recent Eezee Conceptz event, the singer said she travelled abroad and began processing documents to secure permanent residency because she did not want to return to Nigeria. However, her plans did not work out.

Chidinma said the chief executive officer of Eezee Conceptz continued to encourage her while she was abroad, helping her find the strength to return to Nigeria.

“I travelled. I ran away from Nigeria. I was processing my papers not to come back to Nigeria, but for some reason, it didn’t work. While I was abroad, the CEO of Eezee Conceptz was the only one who was calling me from Nigeria. He kept encouraging me, and I found the strength to come back to Nigeria.

“When I came back, I asked him to give me a gospel music contract because I want to spend time with God. And he gave me a contract that even my lawyer said seemed like a charity,” she stated.

The singer added that her decision to transition into gospel music was driven not by a desire to make gospel music itself, but by her longing to develop a deeper relationship with God.