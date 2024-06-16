Rising gospel star, Mac-Grant Ifeanyi, also known as Kris Grant, has shared his experience on how he transformed from a choir boy to a sought-after gospel singer and soundtrack expert.

Kris Grant, who started his musical journey in the children’s choir of his church, has become a fast-rising singer, songwriter, and producer, ready to change the narrative in the gospel music landscape.

In an encounter with him, he revealed how he fuses Afro beats and Gospel music to create a unique sound, dubbed “Afro-Gospel”. He also shared his journey, from releasing his debut single “Everything” in 2018 to dropping two albums, “Ablaze” and “Shepherd”, in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Kris Grant has successfully collaborated with other notable gospel acts, and his recent joint project with Maikon West, “Shepherd”, has received widespread acceptance across several countries.

Apart from his music, Kris Grant has also made a name for himself in the film industry, working closely with Tolu Obanro to co-write and perform soundtracks for movies such as “Battle on Buka Street” and “Brotherhood”.

When asked about his passion, Kris Grant replied, “I just enjoy creating sounds that align with the vision of movies. I can interpret a scene and know what it should sound like, so as to connect the audience to it.”

Looking ahead to the next five years, Kris Grant projected, “I see myself holding a concert in the UK and touring major parts of Europe and America with my music.”

With his unique talent and versatility, Kris Grant is indeed a rising star in the gospel music landscape, and his passion and dedication are sure to take him far.

