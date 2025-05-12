How I received healing at church programme — Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has disclosed how he received healing from a persistent illness at a programme at The Apostolic Church, Nigeria, Maboju Assembly, Lagos State.

The governor made this known at a Homecoming and Thanksgiving service at the Church on Sunday, where he was joined by top government officials, private sector officials, associates and friends.

The Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, were also in attendance.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, the governor recalled how his mother had rushed him to a prayer meeting in the church and he was relieved from a persistent illness.

The statement reads: “And so my mother attended that revival, and truly, by the grace of God, I got my healing in that revival. And so my mum started coming here with me.

“We stayed here. I went through school here, and so everyone around this neighbourhood will know us.”

Governor Eno stated further that it was emotional to be back in the church after 30 years. He compared his visit to the return of Jacob to Bethel in the bible.

Following the events of things, the church affirmed that the governor served in different capacities before relocating to Akwa Ibom State in 1995.

The District Apostle and Area Superintendent, Pastor Solomon Nkopeti, in his welcome address, described Pastor Eno as a true son of the Apostolic vision who has shown that leadership is a calling of God.

“Sir, you are hereby welcome back to this spiritual home where it all began.

“Your Excellency, we remember the days you walked and worked among us, not with trappings of power, but with humility of a brother in Christ.

“To the glory of God, you had served in this Assembly as a Faithful Brother, Committed Chorister, Dutiful Deacon, Eloquent Interpreter, Effective and Evangelical Elder, Chairman of the Building Committee, the First Official Chairman of the Church Welfare Committee, a Trusted Prophetic Channel and Leader of Prayer Defense Force among other responsibilities.”

