How I re-traced my steps back to Islam — Funke Akindele’s estranged hubby, JJC Skills

”It’s God’s design that I will return to Islam. I thank Allah for sparing my life”

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, has retraced his steps back to Islam.

The popular songwriter and filmmaker explained that though he was born a Muslim, he never practised Islam.

JJC Skillz said returning to Islam has given him peace and he expresses joy and happiness over it.

Speaking further, the celebrity narrated his journey back to Islam, recalling he practised Christianity because his mother was a Christian.

He said ” It’s God’s design that I will return to Islam. I thank Allah for sparing my life. I am so happy I found Islam again because it has given me peace. It has given me direction and focus. I was truly lost but now, I am found”.

JJC skills disclosed this in a series of videos and pictures posted on his verified Instagram page on Friday, January 13, 2023.

In the video showing him at the National Mosque, Abuja, the ‘We are Africans’ crooner, said that he was lost but is now found.

He wrote: I was lost but now I’m found 🙏🏽 O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next. O Allah, I ask You for well-being in my religious and worldly affairs, and my family and my wealth.

“O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and behind and on my right and my left and from above, and I take refuge with You lest I be swallowed up by the earth.”

JJC Skillz said he made a research about Islam and found out it is the best religion for him.