How I met wife of Ondo gov —Odunayo, Mr. Nigeria International

Award-winning model and event executive, Ajewole Emmanuel Odunayo, who was recently pictured in a photograph with the wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Akeredolu, has revealed how he met her.

According to the current Mr. Nigeria International, he met Mrs Akeredolu at a function in Ondo State, where he made a guest appearance. The Ondo-born fashion model also revealed why he participated in the 2022 Mr. Nigeria International contest, saying; “I chose this particular pageant because I’m a risk taker and I was ready to risk it all, a friend of mine (King Odunayo), my namesake, was the one who asked me if I would be interested in contesting for Mr. Nigeria International.

“I did my research and I realised that this particular pageant is among the top 3 male pageants in Nigeria that prompted me into getting the form online to try my luck and I gave it my shot. During that period I was dealing with depression nothing mattered but this simple decision changed my life.

“I have been getting a lot of questions, especially about that picture; well I met Her Excellency at the 2022 Lead Awards in Akure. I attended the award ceremony as a guest appearance, while Mrs Betty Anyawu Akeredolu was also a special guest speaker.

“Fortunately, I had the rare opportunity of sitting next to her in front. So, I seized the opportunity to request a photograph and she obliged me. Mama is such a great personality, very humble and intelligent, very compassionate and youth-oriented,” he added.

On what fans should expect in 2023, the graduate of the University of Lagos said: “2022 has been a year I will not forget in a hurry, I had a high and low moments but I am grateful for it all. 2023, I am fully ready; I will be putting in the required energy to always achieve top-notch results in all ramifications of humanitarian acts, community development projects, and my private business”.

“As for those looking up to me, I just want them to know that talk is cheap, but actions are priceless, Naeem Callaway says (Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life,” he added.

