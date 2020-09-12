How I make my sculptures with metals like spoons, knives —Collins Abinoro

Abinoro Akporede Collins known in the social media as Artbycollins, is an artist who makes sculpture using cutleries (spoon, knives and forks). In this interview by ENIOLA OYEMOLADE, he speaks on how his journey as a fine artist started among other issues.

How did your journey as an artist start?

I became aware of my abilities at a very young age like six. I used to copy pictures and make sculptures using red sand as we used to call it. With no knowledge of or direct influence from anyone I kept expressing myself against initial discouragement from my father. I would create drawings and paintings on the walls of our house as a form of protest against my father and also to try to win his heart and show him how beautiful my works are. I would also make portraits of family members and put them up. I went through the struggle of not being able to continue studies due to funds but with the support and struggle of my mother, I went further to the prestigious school of art and design to study art. That decision was influenced by a friend who was at that time already in school. I visited the school one time and fell in love with the quality of art they had in the sculpture garden. I graduated 2012 and have since practiced full-time.

Has being an artist been your lifelong dream?

I didn’t know what to call it as a child other than finding a voice to express beauty, love, protest and engage the attention of my environment to the things I felt they regularly observe. It’s all I ever wanted and it’s all I have ever done.

How did you start using spoons and metals for sculptures?

Discovery in art is an opportunity opened in a moment in time to the artist to discover something new and different that can change or add value to the world. Mine was when I was in school. I made my first spoon sculpture as a student with recycled 12 dozen spoons of a cockerel and it totally started a journey of a lifetime for me.

What challenges do you face in your job?

The odds are issues I think affect every Nigerian; power, poor value system, lack of quality research centers, poor funding for start ups, lack of investment into ideas and so on. But for me, all of the odds have been the motivation to be unique and become a solution or point of transformation and also an encouragement and inspiration to young people.

What was your childhood like?

(Laughs) I grew up in a polygamous home, and of course, a relatively large family would come with its own crisis. I’m a fighter and a goal getter, I have worked myself up to where I am today breaking through heavy barriers and back breaking hurdles.

I grew up in a rural community of Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Going to the stream and bird hunting were some of the beautiful adventures we had. The open housing system where we had no fence helped with growth in the community. We had small farms and we used to go fetching for firewood. This was a memorable experience, but I started seeing the world from the large collection of books my father had. His collection of world history books, politics, government, religion, helped me sharpen my knowledge about the world and my desire to attain the greatest height available to man on my journey. My father constantly believed in the future of my career as an artist and he drove me to work hard so I can be a successful artist.

Asides making sculptures, what are your other hobbies?

I love listening to music and I love to travel

What inspires your sculptures?

My works are inspired by my journey as a person and the struggle to attain absolute self consciousness. My environment; social issues, politics, identity crisis and man struggles, spirituality and the beauty of living also inspire me. I’m a free being and my art is deeply inspired.

Is making sculptures a profitable job for you?

My art, both luxury and collectable items are of great value.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the art sector?

For changes in the art sector, we need accessible funds for artists so they can embark on projects. The country also needs purpose-built art facilities. We need quality museums and the art educational sector also needs funding in order to help in quality training of artist.

