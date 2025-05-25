How I made $1m in two years performing farm chores naked — Australian Mother

A mother of two residing in rural Australia, Honeyy Brooks, has explained how she is earning a substantial income by sharing content of herself performing farm chores while nude or minimally clothed.

Honeyy generates up to $90,000 monthly through her OnlyFans account, where she posts videos and photos of herself mowing the lawn or gardening in the nude.

At 32 years old, Honeyy balances managing her OnlyFans page, maintaining the farm in country Victoria, and raising her two young children.

She transitioned from her marketing business in 2021 to focus on content creation, earning $10,000 in her first three months. With support from her husband, Hank, who works in a FIFO (Fly-In Fly-Out) job, Honeyy has established a profitable career by incorporating nudity into everyday farm chores.

“Running the farm, being a mum, having Hank work away, and running an OnlyFans business, it is a lot so where I can, I really try to incorporate as much as I can into one,” Honeyy told FEMAIL.

“I’ll do some cheeky gardening, I’ll do some cheeky lawn mowing and if I’m taking my dogs for a run, I’ll film something so it’s really about just my everyday stuff but being cheeky with it.”

A typical day for Honeyy involves waking up, having coffee, taking her children to school, tidying the house, and then focusing on her business. She creates custom content or engages in one-on-one video calls with high-paying clients before heading out to the farm to combine her chores with content creation.

Honeyy often strips off while tending to the horses, collecting eggs from the chicken coop, checking the cows, and walking the dogs.



(DailyMail)

