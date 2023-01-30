“It was purely sexual. We were just having sex and the whole thing just turned into…

How I lost my virginity at 19, BBNaija’s Pere opens up

Ex-BBNaija housemate and actor Pere Egbi has revealed that he lost his virginity at age 19.

He explained further how he dated another older lady who was five years older than him.

The reality TV star made this known in a recent chat with media personality Toke Makinwa, where he recalled his relationship life as a teenager.

He said, “I lost my virginity. I think it was 19. Then there was this [other] chic I met. She was older.”

“She wasn’t the one that took my virginity by the way. It was another lady.

“I met this [older] woman. I think I was 21 or 22 and she was 27 at the time.”

Pere said his relationship with the older woman ended shortly because she was concerned about his age.

“It was purely sexual. We were just having sex and the whole thing just turned into this crazy relationship,” he said.

“I’ve already fallen for this chic and then she brought up this age thing.





“She said she can’t necessarily have anything with me anymore because it’s bothering her.

“I tried to talk her into the fact that age is nothing but a number. But she didn’t agree. “She stopped responding to my calls after a long time. I was heartbroken.”

Pere is an ex-BBnaija housemate who participated in the sixth edition of the BBNaija reality show