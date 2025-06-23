How I have sustained my gospel music legacy for over 30 years — Segun Oluwayomi

For over three decades, Segun Oluwayomi has remained a distinctive voice in Nigeria’s gospel music scene, known for his spiritually resonant saxophone performances and his pioneering of the globally recognised AlujoHymn Fusion style.



A unique blend of African Alujo rhythms and classical Christian hymns, the style has not only captivated audiences but has served as a tool for spiritual healing and revival.



While speaking about the journey so far, Oluwayomi shared how a prophetic word he received in 2007 eventually led to the birth of AlujoHymn Fusion.



“Pastor Wole Oladiyun came to me with a word from the Lord: ‘Do something with hymns,’” he recalled. “I didn’t act on it until 2020 during the lockdown, when God reminded me of the message and said, ‘I’m giving you a second chance.’” That moment of obedience birthed a ministry that has now impacted countless lives.



The seasoned saxophonist revealed that his music is shaped by his deep spiritual awareness and bold creativity. “I respect spiritual tradition, but I’m not afraid to explore fresh expressions,” he said.



“That balance allowed me to merge sacred hymns with vibrant Alujo rhythms to create what is now known as AlujoHymn Fusion.”

For Oluwayomi, music is far more than entertainment—it is ministry. “My music is rooted in the Word of God,” he explained, referencing Colossians 3:16. “It should teach, heal, uplift, and usher in God’s presence.” He emphasised the importance of living a consecrated life, which he believes allows him to receive clear direction from God and maintain the purity of his message.



While he is passionate about music, Oluwayomi says his primary motivation is the impact his sound has on people. “It’s not about performance—it’s about healing and transformation,” he said. One of his outreach efforts, Downtown Praise, takes the gospel directly to those often forgotten: the homeless, drug addicts, and ex-convicts. He recounted a powerful moment under the Ikeja bridge in Lagos, where a former inmate abandoned a life of crime after hearing Oluwayomi’s music and later became a pastor.



Despite his influence, Oluwayomi remains grounded in humility, especially when facing criticism or scrutiny. He welcomes feedback and takes pride in the fact that his work has found its way into academic research. “My music was studied in a final project at Obafemi Awolowo University in 2006,” he shared. More recently, another student used AlujoHymn Fusion as the subject of her thesis, demonstrating its growing educational and cultural significance.



Beyond music, the veteran musician maintains balance through rest and spiritual retreat. Time with family, solitude, and fellowship with mentors are key parts of his lifestyle. These moments of quiet reflection, he says, help him remain aligned with God’s voice. “My music comes from stillness. That’s why it feels spiritual and sincere—it flows from deep connection with the Holy Spirit.”



Asked whether he considers himself a music innovator, spiritual messenger, or educational influencer, Oluwayomi said he embodies all three roles. “As a music innovator, God gave me grace to pioneer a new sound. As a spiritual messenger, my saxophone is my pulpit. And I’m humbled that AlujoHymn Fusion is now studied in universities.”



Each role, he said, stems from the same divine source: a calling to preserve culture, minister healing, and contribute to knowledge through music. Over 30 years into his journey, Segun Oluwayomi’s message remains clear—when music is inspired by heaven, its sound can echo across generations.

