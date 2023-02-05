By Segun Adebayo

For popular Public Relations consultant and content writer, Idris Bello of Emiralty Africa, nothing makes him more fulfilled than seeing that his contributions to the development and expansion of the entertainment industry are being felt by many practitioners in the game.

Speaking about his profile that has seen him emerge as one of the most talked about PR experts in the entertainment circle, particularly in Nollywood where he currently plays big and wields a lot of influence.

Asked how it feels to occupy this space in the industry, Emiralty Africa, who is a graduate of Performing Arts, said it comes with a feeling of fulfillment that the brand keeps growing with more promising prospects.

“It further signifies reward for passion and commitment which is the main drive that keeps me going. In that regard, I go all out to deliver the required services exceedingly, because one is as awesome as the last job handled. I have enjoyed hugely the benefits of referrals, it is a great force in brand building.”

Speaking further about the success of his brand, he said: “When I floated Emiralty Africa, I only intended to focus on Yoruba actors by providing media, brand management and public relations solutions to them. I have always wanted to push the positive side of Yoruba actors with Emiralty Africa.

“You would never find the brand involved in pushing negative narratives about Yoruba actors and filmmakers. As events continue to unfold, I realised that more could still be done in terms of service delivery. Thus, I looked into building communities across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

With the clientele at his disposal, he said consistency has brought him this far, adding that being consistent has helped him a great deal

“I do not negotiate quality. We always find a common ground to execute plans with a view to achieving set goals. Emiralty Africa is a brand built upon trust; nothing can change the philosophy of establishment,” he said.

