How I flushed out Darul-Salam sect with Buhari’s assistance ― Gov Sule

How I flushed out Darul-Salam sect with Buhari’s assistance ― Gov SuleNasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Monday, explained that he flushed out the dreaded Dur-Salam sect and terror threats from the state with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this during the flag off his reelection campaign in Toto local government area of the state.

Our correspondent reports that the dangerous but inconspicuous terrorist organization was first dislodged from Niger State by the administration of former governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

The sect later re-grouped at Uttu community in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

However, a clearance operation initiated by Gov Sule in collaboration with the military following an intelligent report, led to the dismantling of the sect from the state.

During his visit to Ohimege Opanda, the paramount ruler of the area HRH, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, preparatory to the flag off on Monday, the traditional ruler turbaned him with the title of Sarki Yaki Opanda meaning “Warrior of Opanda Kingdom” for securing the area from Dur-Salam and other criminal elements.

“You have dismantled Darul-Salam and other criminal elements in Toto in which we are enjoying peace in Toto today.

“Whether you come or not, we are with you at all times because of your peace efforts and other developmental strides,” the traditional ruler assured him.

Speaking during the flag off his reelection campaign, however, Sule said some of the credit for the success of operations that led to the dismantling of the sect and other criminal elements from the state should go to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support.

“The title of Sarki Yaki is actually that of President Buhari who has continued to support me in order to fight crime and criminality in Toto and the state as a whole.

“Therefore, Buhari is the Sarki Yaki of Panda and I am his deputy,” he remarked.

Sule said he has performed creditable well within the last three and half years, while assuring of his commitment to initiate more projects and programmes that would improve on the standard of living of the people of the state, if re-elected as Governor come 2023.

He said, “I have done my best and still doing my best in the area of education, health, agriculture, security, empowerment, employment, security, and infrastructure among others.

“I want to assure you that I will do more if given another mandate to be your Governor come 2023.”

He called on the people of Toto to support the return of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for a second term.

Also speaking, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged the people of the area and the state to support the re-election bid of Gov. Sule come 2023.

He said that the people of the state would enjoy more dividends of democracy if they returned Gov. Sule in 2023.

He equally called on the people of the state to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in 2023 general election.