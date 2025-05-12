How I escaped second robbery attempt in Lagos — Adeniyi Johnson

Popular Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has revealed how he narrowly escaped a second robbery attempt in Lagos State, recounting the terrifying experience on his Instagram account.

The 47-year-old actor shared a video and image showing the damages to his car, explaining how quick thinking and alertness helped him avoid a potentially worse outcome.

He described the incident as occurring within a matter of seconds when he heard a loud bang on his windshield, followed by the sight of three men attempting to rob him.

Adeniyi Johnson recalled the second robbery attempt saying, “I heard a big bang on my windshield, and the next thing I saw were 3 thugs all over my car. Trust me, there were more, but that was all my eyes, out of fear, could count! One on the driver’s side and two on the other side. From both sides, I heard ‘yo mirror e’ (remove the mirror) and on the other side ‘fo glass e’ (break the windshield).”

The actor attributed the attempted robbery to two large trucks obstructing the road and driving erratically, making it difficult for him to maneuver. He added that this was his second encounter with such an incident this year, following a similar event in April around 7:15 pm.

He shared his relief that the situation didn’t escalate further, saying, “The only damage done is the last slide. God is God.”

He also urged others to stay alert and be cautious, especially when traveling around areas like Alapere and Magodo.

“Once you descend from the third mainland bridge and approach the secretariat before Magodo. Guys please stay woke and be safe. The only damage done is the last slide. God is God. Ekule o.

“I forgot to mention this is the second time I’m experiencing this. The first time was April around 7:15 pm. Today’s own was around 11 pm.”

Expressing gratitude, Johnson concluded, “God keep keeping us.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE