How I emerged UNIOSUN’s best graduating student with 4.91 CGPA — Pius Agboola

Pius Agboola, UNIOSUN’s 2025/2026 overall best graduating student with a 4.91 CGPA in Mechanical Engineering, has attributed his success to mentorship, disciplined reading, and access to relevant study materials.

Agboola, who shared insights into his academic journey in a recent interview, said guidance from senior colleagues who graduated with first-class degrees helped him understand the demands of different courses and lecturers’ expectations.

He disclosed that he had about four academic mentors who guided him throughout his studies, adding that Sonia Adetu, the overall best graduating student of the previous academic session, was one of his most influential mentors in Mechanical Engineering.

He said that seeking guidance from those who had successfully navigated similar academic challenges helped him avoid unnecessary mistakes and focus on what mattered.

“First, I believe there is nothing new under the sun. The challenges I may face are things other people have faced in the past. So, the first thing I do is reach out to my seniors,” he said.

Explaining how the mentorship arrangement helped his academic performance, Agboola said his mentors provided useful information about individual courses, lecturers and their expectations of students.

He noted that understanding lecturers’ preferences was an important part of preparing for examinations, as some expected detailed explanations while others preferred concise answers that addressed the questions directly.

“For instance, some lecturers expect you to explain your points extensively, while others want you to highlight the main points and go straight to the answer. Knowing your lecturers is one of the important strategies,” he stated.

On his reading habits, the UNIOSUN graduate said he did not believe in prescribing a single study method for everyone, stressing that students should identify the approach that best suits their individual learning abilities.

Pius Agboola disclosed that he could spend up to six hours reading continuously without taking a break, but cautioned that the same approach might not work for other students.

“Personally, I can stay with my books for up to six hours straight without standing up. That is just how I am. If I recommend that method to someone who cannot read for two hours straight, it could become a problem,” he said.

Agboola also emphasised the importance of studying relevant materials rather than spending long hours on resources that might have little relevance to examinations.

He explained that guidance from senior students, access to appropriate materials and obtaining necessary resources from lecturers helped him concentrate on important topics and manage his study time effectively.

“Most people spend time reading things that do not matter. You might spend hours studying materials that will not come up in a test or examination. Reading the right materials is also important,” he added.

Speaking on whether he participated in night classes and group reading, Agboola disclosed that he never attended night classes throughout his five years of university education, comprising one year on the A-level programme and four years studying Mechanical Engineering.

Pius Agboola explained that his preference for studying alone in a private environment influenced the decision, particularly when dealing with calculations, understanding difficult concepts and assimilating new information.

“I like reading alone in my private space, where nobody can disturb me. Even when people see me, I am usually just working things out with my calculator,” he said.

Although he preferred individual study, Agboola acknowledged the importance of academic collaboration, noting that he occasionally joined friends to discuss difficult topics and solve challenging questions.

He, however, maintained that group discussions were not part of his regular study routine but something he embraced whenever the need arose.

“Whenever we need to discuss a particular topic or solve a difficult question, I join them, and we work on it together. But that does not happen all the time. It is only occasionally, when the need arises,” he said.