How I emerged one of Australia’s leading artistes —Sophiegrophy

Australia-based Nigerian-born Sophie Olowokere, popularly known as Sophiegrophy, is currently making strides in the world of new wave hip hop and underground club culture. Highly regarded among the class of leading artistes to have emerged from Australia, the singer is gradually tracing her roots back to Nigeria with her new sound. She speaks to Segun Adebayo about her recent musical projects and plans to come back home.

From Nigeria to New Zealand, to Australia, would you say that your style of music has been influenced by culture from these three countries?

Most definitely, I have encountered different experiences from each country. My childhood was formed in Nigeria; my teenage years were in New Zealand and my early adulthood was formed in Australia. Throughout each step and journey, I have learnt and experienced different things that have allowed me to be able to express myself through my music.

As one of the stars doing well in the industry now, how has it been rising to the top?

I’m not going to lie; it has been an amazing experience, but it is also a humbling experience at the same time. For me, It has been a great reward being on this journey and carrying my fans along. It’s a great reward.

Females reportedly get turned down a lot more than their male counterparts with producers often making amorous demands. What peculiar challenges have you faced being a female artiste?

The crazy thing is that I have been blessed so far in that aspect not to have experienced the gloomy side of the industry when it comes to the inequality of females. I am aware of it and hoping that I don’t ever have to encounter it.

Being Nigerian-born, do you have any plan to expand your fanbase to Nigeria?

That is something I am actually looking forward to, hence the reason for the African infusion of my music. It is a blessing for me. There’s no better feeling in world than seeing your own people support you.

Who is the biggest influence on your genre of music?

I don’t really have influence when it comes to music, but when I do want to tap into artistry, I listen to Lucky Dube and Lil Wayne.

You have a burgeoning career that’s an envy for many of your colleagues; what would you say has been working for you?

I think just staying true to myself is key to the success I have recorded and I don’t see that stopping anytime soon. I don’t change myself/personality to be someone else. I am a nonchalant person; I talk when I need to and become hype when I need to. Also, you will never catch me being overly ostentatious and arrogant, that’s just not how I was raised and nothing can sway me to be that.

With the pandemic casting gloom across the globe, how have you managed to keep the inspiration flowing as regards music?

It has been a hard time during this pandemic. Without the constant fast-paced life, it has really allowed me to experiment with different sounds and explore different genres in music.

How are you adapting to the struggling curve with shows and events suspended at the moment?

Honestly, it’s very melancholic but everyone in every industry is struggling right now. So, we all just have to stick together, work together to get everything back and running again.

In terms of music project, what should fans anticipate from you?

It is all about new contents from now. I have been working on new projects for a while and I am sure you are seeing some of them already. Right now, the contents are going to be hitting your screens. There will be more collaborations.

Who are the artistes you look forward to working with in the nearest future?

Honestly there’s quite a few, let’s just keep it a secret for now.

The attention you have been getting despite not being in Nigeria is truly impressive, why do you think people love your music so easily?

I think people can get to know who you are personally by just listening to your music. Lyrics are a big factor that allows the audience into your mind and personality.

Making music is one thing, showing that you can deliver is another. What do you make out of your success right now?

Music is a tough field but it’s only tougher for those who don’t really have the passion for it. When you have the passion for music, no one can ever halt you.

I understand you have been coming a long way and you have established yourself in Australia, but don’t you think home is where your game can change totally?

Yes definitely, Nigeria is the place.

Would you be coming home anytime soon?

If it wasn’t for the pandemic I would be home right now. Home is the place for me and I truly love to connect with my roots.

