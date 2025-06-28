‘How I discovered barrister’s talent, he was a worthy son’ —Ebenezer Obey

Music icon and evangelist, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has opened up about his close relationship with the late Fuji music pioneer, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Balogun, popularly known as Barrister, revealing how he discovered his talent and played a pivotal role in his rise to stardom.

Speaking during a landmark peace meeting held to reconcile major players in the Fuji music industry, Obey described Barrister as a “worthy son,” noting that he saw greatness in him from the very beginning.

“I discovered the uniqueness in him early. When I heard his sound, I told him the military was not his path. He was humble, talented, and grateful. I mentored him, and I remain committed to preserving his legacy,” Obey said.

He recalled how Barrister heeded his advice to leave the Nigerian Army and pursue a full-time music career—a decision that changed the landscape of Yoruba music forever.

The peace parley, convened by Obey, brought an end to a long-standing rift within the Fuji music circle, a development widely applauded by fans and stakeholders as a major boost to the unity and growth of the genre.

The event also featured the presentation of an Award of Excellence to Evangelist Ebenezer Obey in recognition of his decades-long impact on Nigerian music and his peacemaking efforts.

Additionally, the formal unveiling of BarryFest, a commemorative event in honour of the late Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, was endorsed by Obey as part of his efforts in upholding the legacies of the Fuji icon.

