How I combine music, business without a clash ― Shugar Powers

It is not usual to see many people combine business with other things but for award-winning singer and entrepreneur, Shugar Powers, mixing the two without a hitch comes easy.
As he continues to win hearts through his music, Powers on the other hand is making a remarkable impact in the business world, showing others how it should be done.
His company, Global Auto Source LLC, a pre-owned auto dealership, located in Atlanta Georgia is a darling of many who prioritise luxurious cars.
To him, combining the two has been easy as he has a committed and dedicated team who make his job seamless.
With a thriving business and appealing music, Powers seems to have unlocked the secret of wealthy life effortlessly.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.
Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports… combine music and business…
If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her… combine music and business…