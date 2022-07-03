How I combine music, business without a clash ― Shugar Powers

Razzmatazz
By Segun Adebayo
How I combine music, business without a clash

It is not usual to see many people combine business with other things but for award-winning singer and entrepreneur, Shugar Powers, mixing the two without a hitch comes easy.

As he continues to win hearts through his music, Powers on the other hand is making a remarkable impact in the business world, showing others how it should be done.

His company, Global Auto Source LLC, a pre-owned auto dealership, located in Atlanta Georgia is a darling of many who prioritise luxurious cars.

To him, combining the two has been easy as he has a committed and dedicated team who make his job seamless.

With a thriving business and appealing music, Powers seems to have unlocked the secret of wealthy life effortlessly.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Razzmatazz

I’m married to music for now —Charmee

Razzmatazz

Rythm Unplugged is back!

Razzmatazz

No female music star can intimidate me —Doyinsola

Razzmatazz

‘My mission is to bring back essence of music’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More