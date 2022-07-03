How I combine music, business without a clash ― Shugar Powers

It is not usual to see many people combine business with other things but for award-winning singer and entrepreneur, Shugar Powers, mixing the two without a hitch comes easy.

As he continues to win hearts through his music, Powers on the other hand is making a remarkable impact in the business world, showing others how it should be done.

His company, Global Auto Source LLC, a pre-owned auto dealership, located in Atlanta Georgia is a darling of many who prioritise luxurious cars.

To him, combining the two has been easy as he has a committed and dedicated team who make his job seamless.

With a thriving business and appealing music, Powers seems to have unlocked the secret of wealthy life effortlessly.

