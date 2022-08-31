How I combine being an author, content creator and social media influencer —A2SAT

Saadu Abubakar Akorede, popularly known as A2SAT, is an author, content creator and social media influencer. In this interview with Adewale Oshodi, he speaks on his recently published book, Oral Anatomy and Embryology, as well as how he combines his different roles. Excerpts:

Your recently published a book, Oral Anatomy and Embryology, deals with the structures and formation of the oral cavity, as well as the understanding of the facial anatomy, but what do you really intend to achieve with the publication?

With this publication, I see myself as a young man on the quest to simplify oral health and facial anatomy in the easiest and understandable way for students to have vast knowledge about them. One of my main intentions of writing this book is also to inspire individuals into developing interest in their oral and facial hygiene by knowing the basics; from the formation to the structures and to the diseases, preventive measures and treatments.

Talking about oral health, most Nigerians only visit the dentist when they have toothache; is oral health more than just visits to the dentist?

You definitely don’t have to wait till you have a toothache before visiting the dentist; you might not have taken note of it, but early check-ups are vital for a reason other than to assess your oral health. It gives room for your dentist to detect any early sign of dental disease and will also give them a chance to examine your mouth, throat, neck and face for any early signs of oral cancer.

Oral cancer is a life-threatening disease that’s hard to diagnose without the right tools and early detection, it can progress quickly. Your dentist is trained to recognise the symptoms and a regular examination means it can be treated successfully before it worsens.

Basically, even if you feel your teeth are in perfect conditions, it is advisable that you should never leave your teeth longer than a year to see your dentist.

Do you think Nigerians are really aware about oral health compared to other health issues?

Oral health is one of the crucial health issues that most Africans, especially Nigerians, take and handle with levity. Most of us probably feel ‘Oh, because I brush daily and my teeth are in good shape and condition, my oral health is nothing to worry about and the check-ups would be a waste of money.’ This is definitely not a good mentality to keep up with and that’s why I feel more enlightenment needs to be done and writing this book is a step closer towards achieving that in my own little way.

Tooth decay is now more common among children in the country due to their consumption of sugary foods. How do you think this can be curbed considering the fact that children can’t do with sugary foods?

Children have wild cravings for sugar and candies, so did I when I was a child, but these things are actually detrimental to their oral health. However there are some easy steps/tactics to take in making sure that you reduce the risk of tooth and oral complications to the minimum and promote their tooth protection so they can have good strong teeth and a good oral health as adults. First, parents must watch what they eat and ensure they avoid candies or chocolates. These attack the mouth with acid and can cause sugar to stick around in the child’s mouth more than it should. It is also important to give them fruits, such as pears and apples, which are excellent choice for rinsing away bacteria that linger in the mouth.

Again, when eating sugary snacks with children, it is important they have water and a small protein based meal as well. Also, make sure they chew their food several times before swallowing as this will get rid of harmful bacteria in their mouths that can grow over time, and finally, they should brush their teeth regularly.

Now, to another aspect of your life, you are also a content creator and social media influencer, how do you balance all these?

Being a creative/influencer on social media actually pushed me into breaking the norms. I’ve always been passionate about writing and Entertainment. During my school days, I founded a website, A2satsblog, through which I wrote some health tips, before I diverted into the entertainment niche. Over the years, I’ve personally trained myself into multitasking to keep up with all I’m doing, so I create time for everything, I literally have a time frame for everything I do. I’m grateful for the support I received from my contributor/co-author of this book, Quadri Ahmed Olalekan, who understood my tight schedules and worked with me and also guided me towards the success of the book.





What’s the next project you’re working on?

I’m currently working on the second edition of my book on Anatomy and Physiology for Dental Therapy Students. It will be ready for our readers worldwide via Amazon before the end of the year. Meanwhile, the earlier edition can also be accessed via Amazon. I am also reachable on saadua207@gmail.com, as well as through all social media platforms with the handle: @Tooshotcomedy1

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….