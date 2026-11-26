Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has recounted how he and his wife, Tamunominini, explored different methods of conceiving a male child after having two daughters.

The governor said their efforts included purchasing a book on how to conceive a boy, studying the Shettles theory and using ovulation kits in the hope of having a son.

Makinde shared the experience during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on Wednesday.

Recounting the events that led to their decision to have another child, the governor said he initially preferred having just one child but later agreed to have two after his wife challenged his position.

He explained that he had no particular preference for the gender of their children and was comfortable when their second child was also a girl.

According to him, what mattered most was how children were raised and the values they were taught, rather than whether they were boys or girls.

“Gender doesn’t mean anything to me, really, because I felt whether it’s a girl or a boy, it’s all linked to how you’re going to bring them up and how you set them up to impact their environment. You know, and you can do it with either,” he said.

However, Makinde said conversations about having a male child continued, partly because of cultural expectations and comments from his mother-in-law.

He explained that his mother-in-law often warned his wife that some Yoruba men might look outside their marriages for a son if their wives failed to give birth to one.

The governor said he initially disagreed with the suggestion, maintaining that he was satisfied with his two daughters.

“I’m a Yoruba man, but I think I’m okay with the two girls that God has blessed us with,” he recalled telling his wife.

He said the discussion continued for over five years before he came to appreciate his wife’s desire to have another child.

Makinde said they eventually agreed to try for a boy, leading him to research methods that claimed to influence the sex of a baby.

He recalled buying a book on the subject and studying the Shettles theory with his wife.

“So, I said, ‘Okay, well, that’s fine. We have to go buy a book on how to have a boy, and then we’ll read it and apply it strictly.’ Shettles’ theory, all of that,” he said.

The Shettles theory suggests that the timing of sexual intercourse in relation to ovulation could influence whether a couple conceives a boy or a girl. It is based on the claim that sperm carrying male chromosomes swim faster but survive for a shorter period than those carrying female chromosomes.

The theory recommends intercourse close to ovulation for couples hoping to conceive a boy. However, scientific evidence has not established that the method can reliably determine a baby’s sex.

Makinde further disclosed that they purchased ovulation kits and other conception-related materials while following the recommendations in the book.

He said their research convinced them that they needed to make certain changes to their approach if they wanted a male child.

“And we bought all the kits as well, you know, the ovulation kits, blah, blah, blah,” he said.

The governor said their efforts eventually resulted in the birth of their son, an outcome he described as a relief after the prolonged discussions.

“That was it. That was what produced the boy. And then I finally got off the hook,” he said.