How I am turning content creation into business powerhouse—Mazi Okeke

AS creatives in Nigeria continue to expand their horizons and make a name for themselves beyond entertainment, one of the country’s fast-rising digital storytellers and comic voices, Mazi Okeke, has opened up about how he’s tailoring his creative acumen into building a meaningful business presence.

In a recent conversation with R, the Abia-born content creator, reflected on his evolution from skit-making and visual comedy into more structured entrepreneurial ventures — a journey he says still rests heavily on his imagination and knack for storytelling.

“My creativity is my first currency,” he said, laughing. “Before I knew what a business pitch was, I was pitching characters and scenes to my classmates. I’ve always loved building from scratch — whether it’s a joke, a video, or now a house.”

Known for his comedic skits that often reflect the everyday struggles and absurdities of Nigerian life, Okeke first caught the public eye when his content started getting shared by major influencers, including Tunde Ednut — a breakthrough he credits to artist Sexy Steel.

“That moment changed everything. I didn’t even know people could make money from content back then. I was just doing what I loved.”

Okeke, who studied Biotechnology at Ebonyi State University, says his passion for the arts began long before social media offered a stage.

“I was always acting or directing something, even in school. Drama was my thing. I didn’t wait for an audience — I created one,” he recalled.

Now, he’s applying that same creative energy into ventures like Just10homes — a newly launched real estate company which he describes as an “extension of his creative problem-solving.”

“This isn’t just about selling land or building houses,” he explained. “It’s about designing solutions. Real estate is storytelling too — you’re building someone’s next chapter.”

While he’s quick to downplay the business talk, it’s clear that Okeke is focused on growth—both artistic and financial. He boldly stated: “I will be a billionaire before I turn 40,” but he insists the journey will always be led by creative purpose.

“My inspiration comes from real-life situations. Whether I’m making people laugh or helping them find a home, I want to bring something fresh, something real.

