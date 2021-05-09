How I am keeping my career on track despite my partner’s demise —Hi-speed

It has been two years since fast-rising singer and songwriter, Dauda Suleiman, otherwise known as Hi-speed lost his music partner to the cold hands of death, but his music career has continued to thrive.

The singer admitted that the death of his former partner, Abdulrazak Idris left him shattered for months as he could not bring himself to terms with his demise, adding that it was a difficult time for him and music career.

But two years have since passed and Suleiman appears to have shed the toga of bereavement with his decision to put his music back on track.

Speaking with R about his plans about moving forward, the singer who confirmed that new songs and videos have been lined up for release anytime from now maintained that the best he could do for his late friend was to honour his memory and keep the momentum going despite the challenges he has had to contend with.

According to him, Idris’ death left a vacuum that could not be filled by anyone, but the music business must continue as his passion for making his fans happy and entertained has continued to get better each day.

The Kogi State-born artiste who is based in Abuja disclosed that he could not wait to show music lovers across the world the work he has done in the last two years.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…