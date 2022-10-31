How I am breaking new grounds for African music ― DJ ASAP

Fast-rising Disc Jockey, musical artist and producer, Abijo Victor Ayobami also known as DJ ASAP has described himself as one of the DJs to look out for in the entertainment industry.

Abijo Victor Ayobami, who hails from Osun State known for his powerful wheels of skills collections said he has worked hard over the years and it is about time for the world to feel his talent.

DJ ASAP started having his way with music from the church as a chorister, till he started creating new sounds which made him go into mixing and blending of different songs to create new said he wants people to be thrilled when they hear his voice and sound.

He officially began the journey of his long-term passion for music as a professional DJ in 2018, and since then nothing has been the same for him in the music scene.

However, he has gained several other recognitions for pushing and promoting upcoming artists in Nigeria, Dubai and the diaspora at large.

He has also worked with some known personalities such as DJ Kaywise, Lil Kesh, Poco Lee, Yhemo Lee and hopes to work with more in the nearest future.

When asked about what he is currently working on, he stated that “I’m working on new mixtapes and also working on releasing my first debut single which features Lil Kesh titled ‘Gbe Mi Debe’ which drops 11th of November another club banger for my listeners, and hopefully an EP by the first quarter of next year.”

