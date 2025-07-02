How I almost ‘pimped’ my wife, Egungun of Lagos reveals

Popular Nigerian content creator, Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, has stirred controversy online after revealing in a birthday tribute that he almost introduced his now-wife to a wealthier friend a decade ago.

In a social media post shared on July 2 to mark his wife’s birthday, Egungun recounted the early days of their relationship.

He revealed that while they were both students at Yaba College of Technology, a wealthy friend had asked him to help find a woman from Yabatech — and he had considered introducing her.

“10 years ago, I wanted to link you up with my friend who has more money than I do because he asked me to find a girl for him from Yabatech,” he wrote.

“Honestly, I was foolish—I didn’t realise that I would end up marrying you. This guy literally wanted to give me 3,000 naira to bring you to his house in Ajah. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVE! Help me wish her a happy birthday; she really deserves it.”

While the post was likely intended to be humorous and reflective, it quickly attracted backlash online.

Several users criticised Egungun for publicly sharing details that many considered distasteful and potentially embarrassing for his wife, the mother of his children.

One user commented: “Are we supposed to ‘awwwwn’ at Egungun’s caption for his wife? Ewww.”

Another wrote: “Saying that about the mother of your own kids questions the kind of husband he is.”

Some defended him, pointing to his comedic brand and persona, but others questioned whether such personal anecdotes should be made public, especially on a day meant to celebrate his wife.

Read the full post here

