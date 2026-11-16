How I almost lost my first child to fake baby food – Wike’s aide, Olayinka

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has recounted how his first child nearly died after consuming what he suspected to be counterfeit SMA Gold baby food.

Olayinka shared the experience in a Facebook post on Monday, raising concerns about the dangers of fake food, drinks and drugs.

He explained that while he initially preferred Cerelac for his child because of his own childhood feeding experience, his wife insisted on using SMA Gold.

According to him, they began noticing unusual reactions in their child after he consumed the product. This prompted him to compare the empty cans of the baby food his child had finished with newly purchased ones.

He said the comparison revealed differences in the fonts printed on the cans, raising his suspicion that some of the products were counterfeit.

Olayinka said they subsequently switched to a cheaper baby food brand, which his child continued consuming for more than two years without accepting other cereals.

He condemned manufacturers and distributors of counterfeit food, drinks and drugs, describing their activities as criminal and calling for severe consequences for those responsible.

The Wike aide also criticised people who defend the production and sale of fake products on the grounds of business or economic hardship, arguing that such justifications do not excuse actions that put people’s lives at risk.

He wrote, “I still remember how I would have lost my first child because of FAKE SMA Gold.

“Na my wife kuku insist then that her child must eat SMA Gold. I told her me wey be the father, na Cerelac dem give me for just three months before Ogi entered.

“We noticed his reactions early enough and I had to carefully compare the empty cans of the ones he finished eating with the new ones and I discovered that some of the fonts were different.

“That’s how we changed his food to a cheaper one and for more two years, he didn’t eat any other food apart from the one we changed to. He didn’t even accept cereal then. Fake drugs, food and drinks producers deserve to dle by hang!ng.

“But before they die, they need to see that their own wives, husbands and children take the fake drugs, food and drinks they produce, and suffer the consequences. Ko ju bee lo.

“But like I said, a particular tribe that will still come here to justify or rationalise this wicked criminality.

“They will say Na Business, Na Hustle, Na because country hard.”