How hungry lion in viral video was rescued

The Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife Parks (NAZAP) says it rescued a distressed lion trapped for five days in a Kaduna Zoo, known as Gamji Gate, during the recent flood in the state.

Mr Francis Abioye, NAZAP National President, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the rescue was carried out in collaboration with an NGO, Wild@Life e.V.

NAN reported that a trending video on social media captured a malnourished and distressed lion in Kaduna Zoo after being trapped for five days by flood.

Abioye said the rescue could not be easily carried out due to lack of tranqulizers to administer on the lion to gain easy closeness to it, a situation, he said, caused the animal serious distress.

He noted that NAZAP with the support of Wild@Life e.V initiated the rescue operations to save the animal and directed temporary closure of the zoo until the situation was brought under control.

He said the association had mobilised veterinary experts to immediately commence treatment on the animal to save it from untimely death.

“The problem started after a recent flood ravaged the park and affected majorly the cats and paddocks.

“Lack of equipment to tranquilize the lion and gain closeness made it impossible to rescue the animal immediately.

“An executive of NAZAP on getting the information immediately mobilised to the scene and has been able to rescue the animal, the situation is now under control,” he said.

The association’s boss said the effect of the trap caused the lion loss of appetite, massive weight loss, skin infections and other yet to be determined ailments.

He said the general system failure in wildlife conservation was regrettable and urged governments to improve in the care of animals kept in captivity, especially the endangered species.

“No government in the world can care for its citizens without starting with animals. The way we care for the animals will influence the way we care for citizens,” he said.

According to him, the association will soon commence accreditation of zoos and wildlife parks, adding that any facility that falls short of standard will be closed.

He also said that the Ministry of Environment had rolled out preliminary guidelines which would become working documents to upgrade zoos and wildlife parks in Nigeria.

He added that as soon as all stakeholders and NAZAP agree on the guidelines, many zoos that fall short of standard would be closed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.