How hoodlums attacked, labelled police officers as thieves at Computer Village ― PPRO

The police in Lagos State have narrated how suspected hoodlums at the Ikeja Computer Village attacked policemen, who were on legal duty and labelled them as phone thieves.

The hoodlums had in a viral video last weekend captured two of the policemen, humiliated and paraded them as thieves who stole phones from a phone store.

It was gathered that the policemen were part of the team that was drafted to assist the anti-piracy and sub-standard products at the ICT market on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has instituted an investigation into the violent attacks and theft allegation against the policemen captured in the viral video.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that the authors of the referred viral video painted the incident mischievously in a bad light with an attempt to ridicule the entire Nigeria Police Force as the policemen never went to buy phones, neither were they caught in any act of theft in the computer village.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also said that ” the HP Electronics Company’s Taskforce on piracy, in the company of some police operatives, were at the shop located at No 30, Awolowo Road, Opposite Glass House, Ikeja, Lagos, on a routine operation against piracy and sub-standard products in the market when some hoodlums suddenly became violent and attacked the team.”

He continued that “they went ahead by creating a scene, calling them thieves and passing uncomplimentary comments on the policemen in order to distract and halt the anti-piracy operation.”

“The team was chased away by the hoodlums and did not allow the operation to succeed due to their criminal tendencies.”

Adejobi stressed that: “Without mincing words, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to clear the air and disabuse the minds of the general public that the policemen captured in the video are not thieves but operatives on official and legal operation at the Computer Village contrary to the wrong impression painted by the originators of the fake video on the social media.

“Premised on this, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the theft allegation and attacks on the policemen and team which would be the third of its kind in recent time in the same Computer Village; noting that the command will not tolerate any act of criminality and lawlessness in any part of the state.”

Adejobi also said: “While commending the act of professionalism and maturity of the policemen and team to avert chaos in the area, CP Hakeem Odumosu warns the general public to desist from launching attacks on the police and other security agents, either on official duty or off duty, and peddling fake news as such would be a dent on our national integrity and honour which we all guide jealously.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. | police officers as thieves at Computer Village | police officers as thieves at Computer Village | police officers as thieves at Computer Village |