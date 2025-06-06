How homegrown Nigerians took over management of major ICT companies

The landscape of Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector is increasingly being shaped by homegrown talent, with a significant shift towards Nigerian leadership in major companies. A prime example of this trend is MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, as highlighted in their 2024 Annual Report.

The report proudly states that over 99% of MTN Nigeria’s 1,847 permanent workforce are Nigerians, representing all six geopolitical zones of the country. This remarkable level of local representation extends to the very top, with approximately 93% of MTN Nigeria’s Executive Management team, including the Chief Executive Officer, being Nigerian. This stands as a strong indicator of successful localisation strategies within major ICT players.

‘This commitment to developing and empowering local talent is a cornerstone of MTN Nigeria’s “Ambition 2025” strategy, which aims to drive digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress’, says CEO Karl Toriola who was the Vice President of MTN Group’s WECA (West and Central Africa) for 5 years before being appointed Nigeria CEO in October 2020.

Beyond nationality, several ICT companies are also making significant strides in fostering gender diversity within leadership. MTN’s report shows that female representation in the overall workforce has increased to 41.4% in 2024, up from 38.7% in the previous year.

Furthermore, women now constitute approximately 46.7% of the Executive Management team. For Airtel, the figures are also on the rise, with at least two women currently holding director-level or executive positions on the Airtel Nigeria management team. In the latest round of promotions, three women were promoted to senior leadership roles, with one attaining a vice president position. Others like Interswitch and Flutterwave are all prioritising females in senior management or board positions.

This is particularly important because, as a technology company, it speaks volumes about the available local capacity to run at a time when the Nigerian government is pushing for local content development and technological advancement. This aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to boost local capabilities and create opportunities within the ICT sector, as outlined in the Nigerian Content Policy.

The increasing presence of Nigerian professionals in key management roles across major ICT companies signals a maturing industry and a growing confidence in local expertise. This homegrown leadership is not only driving business success but also playing a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s digital and economic transformation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

