How herdsmen were arrested with their cows at Soyinka’s compound ― Agunloye

A former Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) boss and associate of Prof Wole Soyinka, Dr Olu Agunloye, has stated that some herdsmen who led their cows to graze in the compound of the Nobel Laureate have been arrested by the police with their cows.

Agunloye, in a statement he issued on Wednesday who said Soyinka was not physically attacked by the herdsmen said it was his compound that was violated.

Dr Agunloye in a telephone chat with the Tribune Online confirmed issuing the statement.

The statement reads: “The trending story that herdsmen went to attack Prof Wole Soyinka in his house in Abeokuta is not true. Herdsmen did not break into his house. There were no attacks and no attempts to attack the Nobel Laureate.

“What happened was that herdsmen led their cattle to graze in Prof Soyinka’s unfenced compound again yesterday despite his strong warnings to the herdsmen.

“Prof Soyinka has been living in the forest at the outskirt of Abeokuta in Area designated as GRA since late 1980s. However, in recent times cattle herders have desecrated the grounds of Professor Soyinka’s compound by flooding it with cows. The Professor summoned the herdsmen and sternly warned them to stop the ugly practice. He told them in very clear terms that it was unacceptable.

“However, the herdsmen broke the rules yesterday thinking that Prof Soyinka was not home. When the Prof accosted them, they fled into the bush leaving their cows behind. Prof Soyinka reported the incident to the Police which later arrested the herdsmen and their cows.

“We can say categorically that Prof Soyinka and his house were not physically attacked but his compound was violated by recalcitrant herdsmen who wanted to turn his compound to a grazing field. Prof Soyinka and his family remain okay in their Abeokuta home.”

