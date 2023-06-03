Gender-related issues have become prevalent in contemporary workplaces, especially when they concern women. For some women, these issues do not affect their work or mental health. However, for others, it is otherwise. This prompted our question for today. Below are some of the responses of our contributors.

Olateju Jinadu

In my kind of profession, we tend to have more females than males. Employers, especially the community ones, believe that females are more organised, calm, and patient. This poses a kind of pressure on my gender because we tend to tolerate many things like attending to patients after the close of work, focusing and paying more attention to other parts of the community pharmacy that is not pharmacy-related, without having to complain. This is unlike the other gender, who may believe that time is money and focuses on their main role as a pharmacist. Overcoming this is quite challenging, as you may sometimes be seen as rude, proud, and arrogant. Methods that help me include ensuring that my job descriptions are properly spelled out and my working hours are in order to avoid issues that may arise later.

Morayo Akindele

All my life, I have been taught by my parents to always stand up for myself in any situation and not allow the opposite sex to look down on me and make me feel low on myself. So, I have been able to handle such situations well. In my place of work, I relate with everyone well, treat everyone with respect, and stand my grounds where there is a need for it. On some occasions, it could be frustrating. Sometimes, the way the other gender sees you, as if you could not lead a team because you are a female, is sad. It shows the way they think needs development.

Mariam Olabisi

It has been something that has always worked in my favour. My kind of work involves tedious tasks. So, sometimes, I am relieved of some duties because I am a woman. But, I do what I am supposed to do in terms of my responsibilities and all. It is not a big deal for me in my place of work.

Odunayo Komolafe





Being a woman in the tech field is more challenging than I thought it would be. But, above all, proving my expertise in the area has been my ‘go-to’. The tech space has been known to be a men’s space, but I realised that the more I delivered exceptional results, the more respect I got as my colleagues and superiors began to recognise the value I brought to the table. For example, in my current role, it was until recently that I found that my boss did not expect so much from employing a female tech team lead, so I was only given abandoned projects to work on in my first few months. Despite the difficulties I encountered, I was able to complete those projects and the mere fact that I was able to complete what others had abandoned, made him trust me with more technical tasks. Slowly, I was seen for what I could bring to the table and not just me being a woman.

Halimat Shaibu

I want to cite a Bible passage that one of my favorite lecturers used to quote back then in the university. It is Proverbs 22:29 − ‘Seeth a man diligent on his business, he shall stand before kings and not mean men’. I have always held on to those words amidst the various challenges I have encountered in my place of work. Hard work does not always mean strength and it is not gender-based. It mainly depends on how smartly one applies the various available tools in solving problems. I do my duties diligently and ensure that all Is are dotted and all Ts and crossed. It has been a lifesaver, and I am one of the exceptional staff in my place of work.

Esther Jonathan

I work in a field that is not exactly dominated by men. I am a writer and my field is somewhat evenly spread among men and women. So, I would not say I have experienced gender-related challenges in my work. In my field, it is really about what you have to offer, and if you could offer excellence, I do not know why your gender should matter.

Adeyemi Shukroh Feranmi

I have been able to overcome gender-related challenges in my professional life by building confidence in myself and believing in my abilities. Whatever comes my way has to be sorted with high self-esteem. Another way is by gaining expertise. I make sure I am good at my profession such that I would have an edge, despite being a female. Also, I make strategic collaborations with people, including the opposite gender, in the industry I find myself.

Ameenah Abduljelil

As a seamstress, my profession is indeed a wide-cycled profession that requires extra effort in the justification of one’s expertise. As a woman, it often takes some more work to convince a client or potential customer to trust your capability, especially when the customer is a male. However, I think there are less of gender-related challenges in the fashion industry.

