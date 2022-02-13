How gunmen killed telco executive in Delta, drove corpse in his vehicle for hours

Veteran journalist, Mr. Peter Iyeke has appealed to the police to fish out the killers of his younger brother, Mr. Anthony Iyeke, the Regional Manager of telecommunications company in the South-South Zone, Effurun, Delta State.

The Benin based ex-journalist disclosed that Tony was gunned down in a hail of bullets, fired in anger by some gunmen in Effurun near Warri, Delta State on Thursday, February 3, 2022

In deep distress, the elder Iyeke said that his late sibling was driving in his red Mercedes Benz Sports Utility Vehicle along Warri-Effurun Road at about 8 pm when he ran into the heavily armed hoodlums who were operating along Effurun-Warri Road.

Almost in tears, the veteran journalist explained that the armed men flagged him down only to shoot him in the leg, tightly tied him before bundling him into the boot of the vehicle where he was locked up for hours as they cruised along the city, shooting and robbing people at random.

He said that the gunmen eventually abandoned the vehicle at the suburban refinery town of Ekpan with the remains of Tony who apparently bled to death.

He said that the blood-soaked vehicle which is presently at Ekpan Police Station was found at about 11 pm by detectives, well over three hours after he was fatally shot, adding that from the look of things, the assailants didn’t go after his money but were after his life.

He said that the deceased from the small town of Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, a father of two, a boy and a girl was an upwardly mobile telco executive whose life was brutally cut short by the killers, a mere 12 days shy of his 47th. birthday

He took to his Facebook page to mourn his promising younger brother whom he described as the breadwinner of the family, eulogizing: “In a pensive look having lost my only biological brother, same parent through the evil hands of hoodlums in Effurun, Delta State.

“No hiding place for the wicked…The Bible says so,” he lamented.

Persistent efforts to reach the Delta State Police spokesman, Mr Bright Edafe, proved futile as his mobile phone was engaged.