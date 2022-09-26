How Glo emerged as the Most Popular Brand in Nigeria 2022

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has been announced as the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year 2022. This announcement was made at the public presentation of the 2022 brand evaluation by TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA.

The telecoms network which recently celebrated 19 years of operations in Nigeria, was commended by the CEO of the brand rating firm, Taiwo Oluboyede. He noted in his statement at the event that “this is the second time that Globacom, a proudly Nigerian brand will be achieving the status of the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year”.

Globacom topped the list with 83.8% of respondents (without prompts) listing Glo or Globacom as their first choice in the “top 10 of the mind brands”.

Emphasizing what it means for a brand to be deemed popular, Oluboyede said “Brand popularity is the extent to which a brand enjoys recognition and retention in the minds of the people. This is largely measured by the extent to which customers are able to recall or recognize a brand under different conditions.”

He said “The Most popular brands are those whose light cannot be hidden under a bushel by reason of their impeccable corporate performance in the business environment. They have surpassed their products and services categories to become a part of everyday life across the land.

Commenting on the award, Globacom thanked the organizers of the awards, affirming that “The Glo brand did not attain this level of recognition overnight. It is a result of our 19-year meticulous commitment to innovative service delivery and a fierce commitment to continuously improve our customer experience while empowering Nigerians.”

The Most Popular brand is an outcome of a top-of-the-mind (TOM) survey where respondents mentioned 10 brands that come to their mind or that they could easily recall. This year’s survey had as respondents Chief Marketing Officers and Head of Corporate Communications of major companies across the land. However, respondents were not allowed to mention their own brands to avoid prejudice.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE