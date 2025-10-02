How Funke Akindele saved me when I was struggling — Actor Ajirebi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Ajirebi, has opened up on his relationship with filmmaker and producer Funke Akindele after the actress’ support during his trying times.

Speaking on Gbenga Olohunlana’s podcast show called ‘ Osupa’ on Osaga TV on YouTube, Ajirebi praised Akindele’s generosity, recalling how she provided him with financial assistance when he was struggling to secure accommodation.

However, Ajirebi expressed sadness that the relationship took a different turn afterwards, adding that while Akindele prefers to give quietly without drawing attention, her silence and withdrawal have left him feeling neglected.

Ajirebi also acknowledged other colleagues who have stood by him, including Kunle Afod, whom he described as consistently supportive.

According to him, Afod mobilised others to assist him during his difficult period, enabling him to build a house within three weeks.

He further appreciated comedian Woli Agba and Ambassador Muritala Adeyemo, CEO of Pelican Company, who made him an ambassador of the Company, gifted him a car and allocated land for another house project.

He said, “Funke Akindele is a very good person, I pray her parents live longer to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

“I appreciate her so much. She saved me when I was struggling. She did not buy an apartment for me. What hurt me is that she does not pick my calls since she helped me, we did not have any misunderstanding.

“What I notice about her is that she does not like to help and make it known. When it happened, she gave me money to rent an apartment and I did.

“Kunle Afod also tried for me, he has been doing things, he has been assisting people for long but not known to everyone, people just found out lately.

“When life happened to me then, he was the one who told Funke and some other people, the money I got then was enough to get a car but I used the money to build a house. I built that house for three weeks.

“Afeez Owo, Woli Agba and some others also assist. Someone from Abeokuta also stood up for me, Ambassador Muritala Adeyemo, the Pelican CEO.

“He made me an ambassador of their company, he gave me a Car and gave me another land to build another house.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

