How fuel attendant was killed, manager beaten by NAF officers in Niger ― Management

Management of AYM Shafa Service Station located on Bosso road, Minna in Niger State has identified the deceased fuel attendant that was allegedly gunned down by an officer of the Nigeria Air Force(names withheld) as Yusuf Umar.

The company stated this in a press statement made available to the newsmen, adding that the incident occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The statement added that “as a responsible corporate organization, it is our responsibility to ensure all available legal measures are taken in ensuring that justice prevails.

Shafa Energy pointed out that “while the investigations are ongoing, the brief information we can give to the public is that the Air Force Officers were at the station to get fuel for their vehicle.

“Our company (Shafa Energy) has a relationship with the Air Force Base in Minna and they have been buying fuel from the station with their official coupons for a while now.”

It stated further that the said Air Force officers, on their arrival at the station to buy fuel, were asked to hold on for confirmation from their office which it emphasized was the norm, adding that in the process, the Air Force officers decided to get a manicure from a local vendor passing by.

“As all our staff are trained to always strictly abide by our Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards. The manager informed the manicurist that he was not permitted to use naked flames in the station and will have to move out of the premises.





“We all know the local manicurists use naked flames to sterilise their equipment which is dangerous in a filling station.”

The statement noted that the officers allegedly got agitated, “beat up the station manager, and shot Yusuf Umar who had come to the manager’s rescue,” adding that the victim was shot twice at close range which led to his death.”

It maintained that “Shafa Energy Ltd follows international best practices in the rules of engagement with all our customers, employees rights, and global best practice in HSE. We have therefore reached out to the law enforcement agencies who are currently carrying out an investigation into the matter.

The company thereby assured members of the public and all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that it will not relent in getting justice for young Yusuf, highlighting further that “we also assure all of our continuous commitment to the safety of lives and properties in all our service stations nationwide.”

Shafa Energy Ltd prayed that Almighty Allah grants Yusuf Umar aljannahtul firdaus and grants both the Shafa family and Yusuf entire family the fortitude to bear this great loss.